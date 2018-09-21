Watch Giuliana Rancic’s 6-Year-Old Son Storm The Set During ‘E! News’ Segment

Duke hilariously danced around in the background of a news segment his mom was doing.

Giuliana Rancic suffered a pretty awkward moment on the set of E! News this week after her son Duke stormed the set while she was presenting a segment with her co-host Jason Kennedy. The anchor and former Fashion Police panelist shared a video on Instagram on September 20 of the moment her 6-year-old made his way into the set, dancing around in the background as she and Jason addressed the camera.

The hilariously sweet video Giuliana shared with her fans showed the duo delivering an entertainment news segment before Duke storms onto the set and begins to dance behind the duo in front of a huge video screen wall.

Kennedy was first to spot little Duke – Rancic’s only son with husband Bill Rancic – showing off his moves after spotting him wandering onto the set in a nearby monitor.

“Oh my God, Duke,” a shocked Giuliana shouted as the twosome laughed, “I did not know Duke was [here right now].”

“Honey, mommy’s working,” she then told the youngster, before running over to her little boy as he danced for the cameras on the set of the E! network daily news show.

Giuliana then assured fans that the moment wasn’t supposed to happen, laughing as she confessed, “literally this was not planned.”

Giuliana then hilariously chased Duke off the set as Jason finished the segment before he then followed her by walking out of shot and joking, “Let me help! Here’s your babysitter!”

Rancic posted the moment that didn’t quite go according to plan on her Instagram page after the latest episode of E! News aired, simply captioning it with the hashtag #momlife with several crying laughing emojis. The clip has already been viewed more than 461,000 times in the first 11 hours since she shared it with her 2.8 million followers.

Earlier in the day, Giuliana shared a sweet video of her son on the set getting a little time behind the camera as he tried his hand at being a camera operator.

Rancic shared the clip via her Instagram account which showed her 6-year-old son playing with the camera equipment while looking like a pro with large headphones on his ears as he focused in on the screen.

Duke’s unexpected appearance in front of the camera came mere days after Rancic returned to E! News earlier this month after initially leaving the show three years ago.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

She made her much-anticipated return in early September, telling People that being back on the show was just as “thrilling” as it was the first time she appeared on E! 16 years ago.

“Co-hosting alongside one of my best friends, Jason Kennedy, with one of the most talented teams in entertainment journalism, makes this move even more special,” Rancic continued to the outlet.

“I can’t wait to reconnect with the E! News audience and go on this journey together once again,” she added.