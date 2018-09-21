Donald Trump Finally Attacks Christine Blasey Ford On Twitter, Doubts Her Brett Kavanaugh Rape Attempt Claim

After days of holding back, Donald Trump finally went directly after Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Brett Kavanaugh of attempted rape, on his Twitter account.

After days of holding back and, as The New Republic reported, being praised by his supporters and the media for his “restraint” in not attacking Christine Blasey Ford in public, Donald Trump broke that silence and attacked the California psychologist — who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of attempted rape — on his Twitter account.

Trump himself has been accused of sexual assault or harassment by at least 19 different women, as The Atlantic Monthly has recounted.

The Inquisitr reported last weekend that Trump planned to “go after” Blasey Ford. Trump’s Friday morning Twitter statement echoed comments he made on Thursday night in a Fox News interview with the network’s popular evening personality Sean Hannity, in which Trump wondered aloud why Ford — who says that Kavanaugh attacked her at a party in suburban Maryland in the early 1980s — did not “call the FBI” to report the assault at that time.

The FBI does not normally investigate allegations of rape or sexual assault, which are state-level crimes, not federal crimes. As The Washington Post noted, however, because Kavanaugh is a Supreme Court nominee, the FBI has the authority to investigate him and his activities as part of a background check.

However, when the alleged rape attempt would have occurred, Kavanaugh would have been 17-years-old, and Blasey Ford then just 15, long before he became Trump’s Supreme Court pick.

Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh (r). Win McNamee / Getty Images

On Friday morning, on his Twitter feed, Trump again expressed skepticism over Blasey Ford’s account of the attempted rape, wondering whether the attack “was as bad as she says.”

“I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents,” Trump wrote. “I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place!”

According to statistics compiled by the National Crime Victimization Survey and reported by the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network, from 2008 to 2012 only about 40 percent of rapes — well under half — were reported to the police. Reasons why rape and rape attempts go unreported by the victims include, according to a report by Psychology Today magazine, fear of the consequences from reporting sexual crimes, shame on the part of the victim, feelings of helplessness, a sense of denial — the victim may tell herself that attack “wasn’t a big deal” — and lack of knowledge as to how to best report sexual assaults.

Notably, however, Trump in his Twitter message, did not deny that the attack took place — only questioning the severity of the attack.

Trump also defended Kavanaugh in a separate Twitter post, appearing to claim that Blasey Ford’s rape allegations are part of a “radical left” conspiracy against him.