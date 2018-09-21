Kavanaugh ‘Under Assault By Radical Left Wing Politicians,’ Trump Says

'Judge Brett Kavanaugh is a fine man, with an impeccable reputation, who is under assault by radical left wing politicians who don't want to know the answers, they just want to destroy and delay. Facts don't matter. I go through this with them every single day in D.C.'

President Donald Trump took to Twitter today to defend his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, alleging that the judge is “under assault by radical left wing politicians,” Reuters news agency reports.

“Judge Brett Kavanaugh is a fine man, with an impeccable reputation, who is under assault by radical left wing politicians who don’t want to know the answers, they just want to destroy and delay. Facts don’t matter. I go through this with them every single day in D.C.”

In another tweet, Trump called on Christine Blasey Ford, Kavanaugh’s accuser, to “bring the filings forward,” so that “we can learn date, time, and place” of the alleged assault.

In his third tweet on the matter, President Trump asked, “Why didn’t someone call the FBI 36 years ago?,” slamming “radical left” lawyers for wanting the FBI to get involved now, 36 years later.

PBS recently published a timeline of the events pertaining to Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford, Kavanaugh’s career and subsequent Supreme Court nomination.

The alleged sexual assault, Ford claims, took place in the summer of 1982. Kavanaugh was 17, and Ford was 15 at the time. In the early 1990s, Kavanaugh served as a law clerk for Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy and then went on to work in the George W. Bush White House, from 2001 to 2006.

In 2012, Ford reportedly told her therapist about the sexual assault. The therapist’s notes were subsequently supplied to the Washington Post. In November 2017, President Trump added Kavanaugh to his list of potential Supreme Court nominees. In June 2018, Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement, and Brett Kavanaugh’s name started hitting the headlines of U.S. media, with Kavanaugh being described as a top contender to replace Kennedy.

NEW POLL: More Americans say they believe Ford over Kavanaugh on sexual assault allegation https://t.co/1ViPGjIAF3 pic.twitter.com/zPV1Yeklpg — The Hill (@thehill) September 21, 2018

On July 6, Ford reached out to a “local government representative” and to the Washington Post with her story about Brett Kavanaugh. On July 9, President Trump nominated Kavanaugh to Supreme Court, and about three weeks later, Ford wrote Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein, detailing her allegations against Trump’s Supreme Court pick.

Ford took a polygraph test, which concluded that she was telling the truth. From September 4 to September 7, Kavanaugh testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee. A few days later, news of Ford’s letter to Feinstein broke out, and the Democratic senator subsequently sent the letter to the FBI.

The Senate Judiciary Committee delayed the vote on Trump’s Supreme Court pick, and Brett Kavanaugh issued multiple statements, categorically denying the allegations.

“This is a completely false allegation. I have never done anything like what the accuser describes—to her or to anyone,” Kavanaugh said.

Judge Brett Kavanaugh is a fine man, with an impeccable reputation, who is under assault by radical left wing politicians who don’t want to know the answers, they just want to destroy and delay. Facts don’t matter. I go through this with them every single day in D.C. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018

I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents. I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018

The radical left lawyers want the FBI to get involved NOW. Why didn’t someone call the FBI 36 years ago? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018

As Time observed, anger and partisanship have been dominating Brett Kavanaugh’s hearings since day one. With Ford’s sexual assault allegations, this seems to have increased exponentially.

Republicans, conservatives, and Evangelical leaders, and now President Trump himself, have all been defending Brett Kavanaugh, fiercely, according to the New York Times.

Democrats, however, are urging the FBI to get involved. According to the New York Post, the issue could stretch all the way to midterms.