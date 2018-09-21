Michael Moore Says He’ll Move To Canada After He Releases Trump Documentary ‘If Things Go Awry’

Moore believes his life will be in danger once he releases the film.

Michael Moore says he will move to Canada after the release of his documentary Fahrenheit 11/9, if “things go awry.”

As The Telegraph reports, Moore believes that the documentary, which will be released today, may so much anger Trump’s supporters – and perhaps even Trump himself – that his life may wind up being in danger.

“(Trump) absolutely hates democracy, and he believes in the autocrat, in the authoritarian.”

He goes on to suggest that Trump, and his supporters, may soon turn the USA into a country where it’s not safe for people to publicly speak out against him.

“I want us to survive this, but I can’t make any guarantees that that’s what’s going to happen. We’re in a bad place. We’re on the precipice of some very awful stuff.”

The latest Moore documentary, which he styles as a sort of follow-up to his 2004 documentary Fahrenheit 9/11, which criticized the George W. Bush administration’s response to the September 11 terror attacks, and the media’s alleged complicity in the Iraq War.

In the new documentary, Moore takes aim at Trump and his administration, according to Esquire‘s review, repeating allegations that Trump refused to rent to black people; that he called for the execution of the Central Park Five (a group of minority youths accused of raping a white woman); Trump’s “birtherism” (that is, his repeated claims that Barack Obama wasn’t born in the United States); and a host of other controversies surrounding the 45th president.

He also compares Trump to Adolf Hitler, according to LifeZette, and layers Trump speeches against Hitler speeches and compare their supposed similarities.

“This is a movie that takes [the president’s] mask off, and exposes what he’s really up to, and what’s really going on here, and you may not see it, because you often don’t see it until it’s too late. I’m hoping we’re in that … moment before the moment it’s too late, and you can’t get back what you had.”

Beyond Trump, the film also focuses on some other moments in American history that have made the news since Trump’s election. Those include the water crisis in Moore’s hometown of Flint, Michigan; the Parkland, Florida school shooting; and the West Virginia teachers’ strike that expanded to other states.

Moore doesn’t spare Democrats his ire in the new film, either. For example, he takes prominent Democrats Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi to task for “compromising” with the Trump administration and even turns its cameras back in time to the Clinton administration, which he believes was the beginning of the Democratic Party’s move to the right.