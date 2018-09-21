Caitlyn Jenner Opens Up About The Moment Kylie Jenner Told Her She Was Pregnant: ‘It Was Tough For Her’

Caitlyn Jenner is opening up about the exact moment her youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner, called her and told her she was pregnant.

When the news that Kylie had had a baby broke in February, fans of the makeup mogul were shocked, as no one in the outside world had even been aware that she was pregnant, to begin with. Since then, fans have fallen in love with Kylie’s baby girl, Stormi Webster, whom she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott.

On Friday, Radar Online reported that during an interview on the British talk show, Loose Women, on Thursday, Caitlyn, 68, got candid about the time Kylie, 21, told her she would soon be a mother and despite the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s desire of wanting to become a mother at a young age, Caitlyn revealed that it was still a little difficult for her daughter to tell her the news.

“She’s always wanted to be a mom. When she called me up, it was a little bit tough for her because obviously she’s not been married, but fortunately she’s in a position where she can have a child and the child can be very well taken of. But she wanted to start a family. She wanted to start it young,” Caitlyn said.

It’s true, baby Stormi will no doubt “be very well taken care of” because when she was still 20-years-old, Kylie was reported to be on track in becoming the youngest “self-made” billionaire due to her highly successful Kylie Cosmetics brand. She graced the cover of Forbes Magazine in July, where it was revealed that she had an estimated net worth of $900 million—making her the wealthiest out of all of her sisters.

While the former Olympian has praised Kylie as a mother, it turns out there might have been a little disappointed when she first learned the news, as Caitlyn had hoped Kylie would wait until she was a bit older to start having children, which is something she had advised in the past.

“I’ve always believed you’re better off just waiting. There’s no rush,” she admitted. “Enjoy your 20s. Have fun, enjoy it. There’s plenty of time for kids. I had my first child at 29, just turning 30,” she added.

Ever since transitioning, Caitlyn’s relationship with the Kardashian-Jenner clan has been rocky, but she was present for Kylie’s 21st birthday bash and was recently spotted out with her other daughter, Kendall.

In the meantime, motherhood seems to be agreeing with Kylie, as she often shares photos of herself doting on her little girl on her Instagram.