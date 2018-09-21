Kate Middleton’s Secret Net Worth Before Marrying Prince William

Kate Middleton had an impressive net worth prior to marrying into the British Royal Family and becoming the Duchess of Cambridge.

Much of Middleton’s personal wealth comes from her parent’s business Party Pieces, an online party supplies business started by Carole and Michael Middleton.

The company is estimated to be worth around £30 million, or $50 million.

Middleton had a comfortable upbringing before she became the first commoner to join the royal family after she married Prince William in 2011. She lived what Express called a “lavish” lifestyle during their courtship.

Express noted that during her time in London, Kate lived in her parent’s £1.4 million flat ($1.8 million) in London’s affluent Chelsea neighborhood.

But Middleton’s net worth ballooned once she became a duchess and a part of the Royal Family.

Time reported that Middleton’s worth is at least £5 million, or $7 million, according to global wealth-tracking firm Wealth-X.

Time also noted that there are some estimates put her net worth as high as £7.3 million, or $10 million.

Wealth-X estimates Prince William’s net worth is at least $30 million, though some reports put his fortune closer to $40 million.

Prior to joining the royal family, Middleton worked for her family’s business working on catalog design and production, marketing, and photography, as reported by Express.

She was also a part-time accessories buyer for a retailer called Jigsaw.

After marrying Prince William in 2011, Middleton’s net worth saw a huge spike when she was figured into the total wealth of the British Royal Family, which amounts to £66 billion or $86 billion, according to Forbes Magazine.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Forbes noted that the family, including William, Kate and their children, are a “brand” for the United Kingdom.

The Royal Family’s wealth includes their many properties including Buckingham Palace, the Royal Collection of art, the Crown Jewels and the Duchies of Lancaster and Cornwall.

The family’s added value to tourism, business trade, and even fashion, among other sectors, is calculated at an estimated $55 billion.

Clive Mason / Getty Images

Middleton’s husband Prince William and his brother Prince Harry each reportedly have net worths of around $40 million according to Town & Country Magazine.

The brothers have accumulated their wealth from funds left in trust by their mother, Princess Diana, inheritances from the Queen Mother, and their salaries from the military.

Their income, combined with that of Middleton and newbie to the Royal Family, Meghan Markle (who is estimated to have a $5 million net worth) allows for a comfortable family life for the brothers and their subsequent heirs.