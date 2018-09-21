Cardi B Slams Nicki Minaj In Her New Track, ‘Backin’ It Up’

Cardi B released a new track this week called “Backin’ It Up.” According to The Sun, the 25-year-old rapper dissed Nicki Minaj on the song. The lyric in question says: “b*****s think they f*****’ with me, must be sick in the head. Why don’t you chill with the beef and get some chicken instead?”

The Bronx native took to Instagram to announce the release of her song with Paradison Fontaine, according to Billboard. In her Instagram post, the rapper posted a video of the two and said, “Pardi has helped me a lot with my growth and development as a recording artist. I’m really happy to be joining him on his next single BACKIN’ IT UP, which will be dropping later on! I did the song and shot the video while I was 5 and a half months pregnant! I was cranky as f— but I knew that it was going to be a Hit! Hit! Hit!”

Backin’ It Up drops just two weeks after the Cardi B and Nicki Minaj’s now infamous Fashion Week tussle, which occurred on September 7. Both women were at the Harpers Bazaar Icons party when Cardi walked passed Nicki taking a photo with Kelly Rowland and La La Anthony. Sources who were at the party claim that Nicki stepped on Cardi’s dress, deliberately ripping the garment. Later in the evening, Cardi attempted to approach Nicki to address the “lies she was spreading” about her and her parenting skills. When Cardi got close to Nicki, she was stopped by a number of the rapper’s bodyguards. Cardi tried to lunge at Nicki several times, calling out to her and saying she was “feisty.” Nicki stayed behind her wall of bodyguards and left the party unscathed, but Cardi walked out barefoot after throwing her shoes at the 35-year-old rapper and ended up with a knot on her head.

Nicki Minaj addressed the incident on Queen Radio, her show on Apple Music. According to Cosmopolitan, the rapper called the incident “humiliating.”

“I could not believe how humiliating it all felt…how we made ourselves look. I would never discuss anyone’s child and it’s so sad that for someone to pin that on me because I’m the bad guy and people would believe them,” Minaj said.

Now, there are reports that other rappers are taking sides in the Nicki and Cardi beef. According to NME, rapper 50 Cent commented on an Instagram video featuring rapper Tekashi 6x9ine and DJ SpinKing. In the video, 6x9ine is seen dancing along to a song by Nicki Minaj when the DJ stops the music and says “I’m sorry Nicki, I’m team Cardi B on this side.” The DJ then starts to play Cardi’s famous hit, “Bodak Yellow,” and6x9ine starts to dance to the track. 50 Cent responds to the video, chasting the men for their actions.

“No [DJ SpinKing] that’s female s*** stay out of that, now Nicki gonna get mad at 69 for turning up, trust me.”