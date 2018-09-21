At Meghan Markle’s first event for her charitable work as a duchess, Prince Harry was adorably caught on camera saving his wife from a hair mishap, Today reports.

Harry, who was standing behind Meghan as she spoke to the crowd, first seemed alarmed as a big swoop of wind lifted her beautiful brown hair into his face. He tried desperately to blow her hair down, but when that didn’t work, he smiled and gently patted the duchess’s hair back down in perfect princely form, saving her from an embarrassing moment at her first charitable event.

In a moment that could have easily become awkward, the couple took the hair situation in stride. Meghan smiled sweetly at her husband, then pulled her hair down to the side neatly on her shoulder, where it then laid beautifully as if the mishap never happened. She then smiled with ease at the people she had been speaking with and continued without missing a beat.

On Twitter, responses to a video clip provided by ET praised Prince Harry and the couple in general for their cuteness factor.

“They are killing me. I love these two. Prince Harry. Will get any work done today,” said one Twitter fan.

“I’ve been on here all day looking at them and hiding from my boss! They are really too cute for words,” said another.

Could Prince Harry be even more perfect? ???? He adorably saved Meghan Markle from what could have been a hair disaster. https://t.co/yrMalENbSr pic.twitter.com/FGATcOHsFk — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 20, 2018

The event was to celebrate the launch of Meghan’s new cookbook, Together: Our Community Cookbook. According to People, it was the Duchess’s first Kensington Palace lunch. In attendance with Meghan were her husband Harry and her mother Doria Ragland, from L.A. The book is a collection of recipes by women who suffered at the Grenfell Tower fire, where 70 people died, reports People. At the book release event, Meghan gathered with women from the Hubb Community Kitchen to prepare a meal while discussing her work on the project. She gave a speech, in which she said the project had been a “labor of love.”

“I had just recently moved to London and I felt so immediately embraced by the women of the kitchen. Your warmth and your kindness, and also to be in this city and see in this one small room how multicultural it was.”

Prince Harry’s hair-save moment wasn’t the only one that caught attention at his wife’s event. Later, during an official photo session, the duke snuck off to the appetizer table and nonchalantly wandered back to the crowd with a napkin full of goodies hiding behind his back. When he realized he’d been caught on camera, Harry flashed a charming guilt-ridden smile at the screen.