Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Not Yet Married Despite Reports, Signing Prenup First Per ‘TMZ’

Despite reports to the contrary, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have not yet tied the knot and are waiting until the terms of their prenuptial agreement are agreed upon before making their relationship official.

The couple was seen heading out of a courthouse in New York City, leading many to believe that the couple had already married on September 13.

TMZ reported that the duo only applied for a marriage license that day and did not become Mr. and Mrs. with a source noting Bieber said to Baldwin, “I can’t wait to marry you, baby” through tears.

The site reported that the twosome is negotiating the terms of their prenuptial agreement, despite reports that Justin is not asking for a prenup because he believes his marriage to Baldwin will last.

The religious couple is planning a marriage for the long haul, but apparently, those close to Bieber have assured him that the legal paperwork is necessary before he and Baldwin tie the knot.

TMZ reported that Bieber’s reported net worth is around $250 million, while Baldwin is reportedly worth a couple of million.

The Cut reported that the couple is indeed committed to one another and a long future together, but the story of whether or not they tied the knot became even more muddled after a “religious source” told People Magazine that Bieber and Baldwin did, in fact, get hitched.

Liam Goodner / Shutterstock

“They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone,” the source said, noting that the couple still plans on having a “big blowout, in front of God and everyone they love.”

People reported that Baldwin was in fact married, but that she clearly didn’t consider herself a married woman because she has not yet had a big religious ceremony.

Even Baldwin’s Uncle Alec Baldwin remarked on the couple’s “nuptials.”

He spoke to Access Hollywood about the rumored marriage while being interviewed by the news outlet on the 2018 Emmy Awards red carpet.

In what seemed to be a confirmation of the couple getting hitched, Baldwin stated to Access that the twosome “just went off and got married.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were first introduced by her father, Stephen Baldwin (brother of Alec Baldwin) in 2009. They dated for a brief period of time but didn’t renew their relationship until earlier this year.

The couple became engaged in July during a trip to the Bahamas. People Magazine noted, “Justin picked out the ring before they flew to the Bahamas. He took Hailey on a special trip to propose. She didn’t know.”