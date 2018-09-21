Jinger Duggar’s 2-Month Photos Of Felicity Shows What A Fashionista She Is Already

It's an overload of sweetness as Jinger Duggar shares another picture of Felicity.

Jinger Duggar is so amazed by how quickly time is going by since she gave birth to her baby girl on July 19. Felicity Nicole is 2-months-old already. The TLC star celebrated by posting a couple of sweet photos on social media and fans just can’t get enough.

On Friday morning, Jinger shared the snapshot on her Instagram of her daughter lying down with her name and age spelled out in blocks above her head. Felicity is seen wearing a navy blue onesie with flowers scattered about. Her little baby feet are bare.

It looks like the Duggar daughter has switched from putting flowery headbands on her daughter to a knotted turban. Felicity is wearing one on her little head. The hat is from a company called posh knots that make homemade headwear for kids.

While most Duggar followers think that Felicity is adorable in the little cap, there are a couple of people who are not fans of the baby turban. In fact, there was a reference to Aunt Jemima in the comments, but most people had nothing but good things to say about the adorableness of the photo.

A close-up was posted the day before and the 2-month-old Duggar granddaughter is all smiles in that one. Jeremy has also been sharing his daughter’s photos on his personal Instagram as well, so fans can catch a glimpse of her quite often. Her crinkled nose when she laughs and smiles is a reminder that she takes after her mom, as Jinger does the same thing.

It looks like baby Vuolo is turning out to be quite a fashionista thanks to her mom. It may have been pretty certain that Felicity would follow in her mom’s footsteps since Jinger Duggar is known for her love of shopping and clothes. She is also the first female in the Counting On family to have started the trend of wearing pants instead of the usual dress and skirt attire that the Duggars are known for.

I could stare at her for hours! …so sometimes I do. pic.twitter.com/HSoEMwcg8g — Jeremy Vuolo (@Jeremy_Vuolo) August 28, 2018

Once she married Jeremy Vuolo and moved to Texas, Jinger shocked fans by donning some cute pants and shorts. Once that happened, Jill Duggar followed suit and was also seen in pants, shorts, and even sleeveless tops once in a while, delighting most fans.

Jinger has always loved fashion as she was seen growing up on the TLC reality show over the years. Now she gets to dress her own daughter up in cute clothes and share them on social media.

Another new episode of Counting On will air on Monday, September 24, on TLC.