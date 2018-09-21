Bob Dylan’s ‘Blood On The Tracks’ Is About To Get Bloodier

Bob's classic break-up album gets the box set treatment.

Bob Dylan’s Blood On The Tracks is the mother of all break-up albums and it’s about to get the deluxe treatment, reports Classic Rock.

Marvin Gaye’s Here My Dear, Fleetwood Mac’s Rumors, Amy Winehouse’s Back to Black, and Spiritualized’s Ladies and Gentlemen we are Floating in Space are all classical albums reflecting on the nature of love and loss.

Yet, there’s one break-up album that towers above the rest like a cast-iron testament to heartache and love gone wrong and that is Blood on the Tracks by Bob Dylan.

It has been announced that the 14th edition of Dylan’s hugely popular Bootleg Series will be the official release of alternate takes from the Blood On The Tracks session.

And for Dylan fans, that means getting to listen to some of the most sought-after outtakes and obscurities that Bob has ever committed to tape.

More Blood, More Tracks will hit the shelves on November 2 and will allow fans to listen to the entire New York sessions from the distant days of 1975.

Legend has it that Dylan began committing tracks to tape in September 1974 with the intention of a Christmas release. Yet, the maestro didn’t like the finished results all that much, and he decided to relocate to Minneapolis with a new gang of hired hand and start again from scratch.

Several of the New York tracks such as “Tangled Up in Blue,” “Idiot Wind” and “If You See Her Say Hello” have already seen the light of day on the first edition of the Bootleg Series which was released in 1991.

The powerhouse outtake “Up to Me” also surfaced for the first time on the 1985 Biograph box set and gave fans a little taste of just how much good stuff from those Big Apple sessions were still languishing in the vaults.

More Blood, More Tracks will come in a limited six-CD format and will include the complete New York sessions.

The official press release states, “The album’s producers have worked from best sources available.”

“Dylan cut each of these amazing performances – some of the best he ever committed to tape – one after the other, live in the studio, without headphones, and without the types of overdubs that most performers rely on to make their records sound finished.”

In the liner notes of More Blood More Tracks, Jeff Slate writes, “On these tracks, we find Dylan – just a singer with a guitar and a harmonica and a batch of great songs – delivering performances that thrill you when they’re supposed to and break your heart when they need to….. The performances are also in the purest state we’ve ever experienced them.”