Multiple Babies Victims Of A Stabbing At A Daycare In Queens, New York

A female attacker has stabbed five people, including three children, at a daycare in Queens, New York City, reports The Sun. The stabbing took place this morning at around 3 a.m. local time and the alleged attacker has been taken into custody.

The victims at the daycare center, located at the owner’s home in the Flushing area of Queens, included three children, two little girls and a boy, and two adults, one of them the father of one of the children and the other a daycare worker. The father suffered a stab wound in the leg and the female worker was stabbed in her body. The children, whose ages are unknown, were taken to the New York-Presbyterian/Queens Hospital and one of them is in serious condition.

The 52-year-old suspected attacker had multiple self-inflicted knife wounds to her wrists, a source told the Sun Online, and was found in the basement of the center. She is believed to have worked overnight at the center.

CBS News reported that neighbors awoke to screams coming from the daycare and that it is uncertain as to whether the facility is state-licensed or not.

Four other children were removed from the center uninjured and police are continuing their investigation into the incident.