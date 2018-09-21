‘Big Brother 20’s’ Tyler Crispen Tells Angela He’s ‘Totally’ In Love With Her In Bittersweet Goodbye Message

The Level 6 lovebirds plan to continue their relationship in the real world.

Big Brother season 20’s biggest showmance came to an end on Thursday night when Angela Rummans was evicted from the house, but that doesn’t mean she’ll lose out on love with Tyler Crispen in the real world.

The low-key lovebirds made things official last week when they professed their feelings for one another on the CBS live feeds, and Crispen reiterated his love for Angela Rummans in his taped message to her which was played after her eviction from the Big Brother house.

With Tyler and Angela up on the chopping block, it was do or die for Tangela. After Kaycee Clark won the final power of veto, she was forced to choose between her two Level 6 alliance members, but she ultimately stuck with her final two deal with Tyler and sent Angela packing.

In his goodbye message to Angela, Tyler came clean about his two biggest secrets in the Big Brother game: His final two alliance with Kaycee and his secret unused “cloud” power app. But the Hilton Head lifeguard used the rest of his message to declare his love for the fitness model.

“Angela, you’re the most beautiful, resilient person I’ve ever met in my life,” Tyler said. “And you’ve taken nothing but shots in this game, in real life, and you’ve jumped over them every single time flawlessly. And that being said, anybody would be crazy not to be absolutely, 100 percent in love with you.”

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Tyler then went on to admit he never expected to find love in the Big Brother house.

“I did not expect to come into this game, meet you, get my world flipped upside down and fall totally in love with you, but that is exactly what I did. You’re the most beautiful person I’ve ever met in my life, and I can’t wait to spend so much time with you outside of this. I love you, Angela.”

During her post-eviction interview with Julie Chen, Angela issued similar sentiments about Tyler and her future with him outside of the Big Brother house.

“I don’t know what the future holds but I am so excited to start our next chapter,” Angela said, per Gold Derby. “I absolutely adore him. I’m head over heels obsessed with him and I can’t wait to see him once we get out of here!”

The Tangela romance started out slow but blossomed into one of the most adorable Big Brother showmances of all time. (Other Season 20 showmances included Swaggy Williams and Bayleigh Dayton and Fessy Shafaat and Haleigh Broucher.) But not everyone saw it coming.

In an interview on Rob Cesternino’s Rob Has a Podcast, evicted Big Brother player Kaitlyn Herman questioned Tyler’s sincerity as he juggled multiple relationships in the house.

“It’s off-putting to watch the way he manipulated me and he manipulates so many people in that house,” Herman said. “To think about the authentic, real moments we had together, and then to think, ‘Was that fake?’ …Now he’s in a showmance with Angela. Or I don’t know what they are, but it’s very confusing for me, and I feel like I don’t even know who he is.”

Still, even Herman admitted the Tangela showmance “makes sense.”

“They’re both, like, Hilton Head natives,” she said. “And they are pretty and they work out.”

The Tangela reunion will take place in less than one week when the couple reunites on the Big Brother finale.

The Big Brother Season 20 finale airs Wednesday, Sept. 26 on CBS.