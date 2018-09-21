Kelly Ripa Shares The Most Adorable Throwback Photo With Husband Mark Consuelos From 1995

Kelly posted the throwback snap showing the first time she met her mother-in-law.

Kelly Ripa shared the most adorable throwback photo with her husband of 22 years on Instagram this week. The former soap star turned Live with Kelly and Ryan host took to the social media site on September 20 to post a throwback snap with her man from the year 1995, one year before they tied the knot.

Kelly posted the adorable picture of herself and Mark posing with his mom in honor of her birthday, which she revealed in the caption was actually taken the very first time she met her now mother-in-law.

“#tbt 1995 when [Mark] took me home to meet my future mother in law,” Ripa wrote in the caption of the snap, which showed the trio posing together while she sweetly leaned in to rest her head on her man’s shoulder as he wore an oversized shirt with a black jacket.

“Happy Birthday mom! I’m so thankful you had that third baby,” Ripa then continued, adding several hearts and birthday cake emojis to her post.

Kelly also shared a super throwback photo of her husband as a baby, posting a black and white photo of Mark when he was very young being held by his mom during what appeared to be a family trip to the beach.

Many fans commented on Kelly’s sweet baby-faced Throwback Thursday photo in the comments section, with a number of her followers pointing out just how young the couple looked in the snap taken 23 years ago.

“Adorbs! You both look like babies in that photo.. Happy Birthday Mrs. Consuelos,” said one fan, as a second wrote online, “I love this!! I just cant decide if you all are cuter now or back then!!”

“What a great picture! And just to see how wonderful your life together has turned out is the best!” said a third.

The couple officially married around a year after the sweet throwback photo was taken and have since welcomed three children together over the years, 21-year-old Michael, 17-year-old Lola, and 15-year-old Joaquin.

Ripa often shares sweet glimpses into her and Mark’s family life on social media.

As the Inquisitr recently reported, Kelly posted a hilarious photo of herself out on a date with her husband which showed the two going in for a kiss, only for her to instead make a reach for the fries on the table.

Santiago Felipe / Getty Images

Ripa joked about the moment, which appeared to have been captured by awaiting paparazzi, in the comments section, telling her followers, “Me: i love you. Also me: i love fries” with a French fries emoji.

The Inquisitr also shared that the mom of three gave fans a look at a recent romantic vacation with Consuelos on her Instagram page, as she proved that she and her man are still very much in love after more than two decades together with a sweet picture from a loved-up getaway.