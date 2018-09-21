Ashley Graham Flaunts Her Curves In A Skimpy Black Bikini In New Video

The plus-size model is showing some skin in a cut out black bikini.

Ashley Graham is exuding body confidence in a skimpy black bikini in a new video posted to her Instagram account this week. The plus-size model showed off her stunning curves in a black two-piece on her account on September 20 as she took a dive into the ocean off the side of a yacht.

The star showed off some serious skin in her skimpy bikini, which featured matching cut outs across both the top and the bottom as she revealed to her fans that she was enjoying some time in the town of Scilla, Italy.

Ashley wowed her more than 7 million followers on the social media site with the bikini video, not only by showing off her world-famous curves in her swimwear but also through her very impressive diving skills.

Graham’s video from her fun European vacation showed her launching herself off the side of the boat into the tropical blue ocean in slow motion.

She then joked about her plunge into the sea in the caption, telling her Instagram followers that she was taking “just a little dip” in the water alongside a wave emoji.

Many fans headed to the comments section of the video to post sweet remarks for the star, sharing heartfelt messages of love and admiration for the model on the social media site.

“You are magnificent,” one Instagram user told Ashley, while a second told the model in the comments section of her bikini upload, “You are beautiful.”

“It’s a tough life,” another fan joked on the social media site this week, adding that they though Graham “look[s] beautiful.. and thanks for being you. Makes me more comfortable trying to be me…”

Graham’s been sharing a few snaps and videos from her vacation to Italy across her Instagram page over the past few days, sharing a photo of the stunning scenery on September 17 while telling her millions of followers that she was in “Heaven.”

She then shared a sweet video of herself and her husband Justin Ervin holding hands on Instagram as they made their way around the Italian town of Scilla, which she captioned “Tourists.”

Ashley’s latest bikini video came shortly after the Inquisitr reported that the model admitted that she’s often referred to as being “brave” for showing off her body in her swimwear, which is a term she admitted she’s not exactly a big fan of.

Steven Ferdman / Getty Images

“It’s exhausting to have to always talk about how ‘brave’ you are for getting into a bikini because your cellulite is hanging out,” Graham recently told Fashion Week Daily.

“The worst question I get asked all the time is, ‘How did you find the confidence to get into that bikini and get photographed and not get your cellulite retouched?'” Ashley continued, bluntly replying, “I got over it.”