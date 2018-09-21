Christine Blasey Ford May Have Been Hypnotized By Therapist, Says Fox News Host Jeanine Pirro

Fox News host and former judge, Jeanine Pirro, suggested on Thursday that Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Supreme Court nominee of sexually assaulting her, may have been hypnotized by her therapist, Newsweek is reporting.

Pirro, speaking with fellow Fox News host Sean Hannity, suggested Ford either fabricated her memory of the assault or her therapist hypnotized her.

Pirro and Hannity were discussing when the issue of Ford’s alleged sexual assault first came up. Hannity pointed out that reports claim Ford addressed the issue in couples therapy in 2012.

“Yeah, and what was that about? When was the first time Kavanaugh’s name came up? And what about, is this hypnosis? Is this confabulation?” Pirro said, referring to a term used by psychologists to define a memory error that involves the production of fabricated, distorted or misinterpreted memories, as per the Newsweek report. “This is all stuff that is contrary to what the law calls for.”

Pirro and Hannity also discussed the fact that Cristina King Miranda, a woman who contended she heard about the alleged assault days after it reportedly took place, recently changed her narrative. Miranda, who originally took to social media to show her support for Ford, later deleted her posts and clarified that she did not have first-hand knowledge of the alleged incident, but stood by her “support for Christine,” Newsweek reported.

Pirro called Miranda’s clarification “worrisome.”

“This is worrisome,” Pirro said, as per Newsweek. “It means that people will make up stories.”

In the segment, the two Fox News hosts also characterized the social media support Ford has received as hypocritical, and speculated that if social media users had circulated an “ad” saying they believe Kavanaugh, the reaction would have been different.

“They’d hit the ceiling,” Pirro said in response to Hannity’s remarks. “The contradiction in this country right now is beyond anything I’ve ever seen. I worry for the country. I don’t want these people to sit on juries.

“It’s no longer about the facts or truth and justice. It’s about politics. And this is a sad state of affairs,” she said.

Ford, 51, was set to appear at a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee to testify against Kavanaugh on Monday, but has since said it is “not possible,” but added she could testify later in the week, the Washington Post reported.

Her lawyers want to “discuss the conditions under which [Ford] would be prepared to testify next week,” the Post reported.

Ford, 51, a university professor in Northern California, has said that a 17-year-old Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed, groped her, and attempted to remove her clothes against her will at a high school house party in 1982 when was 15.

Kavanaugh has categorically denied the accusations.