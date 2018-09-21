Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Curves In Skintight Mini Dress On Instagram

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram late Thursday to share a photo of herself looking pretty in pink (and white). In the snap, the brunette beauty is sitting on a carpeted floor with her head resting on the foot of the bed as she rocks light pink hair.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is wearing a skintight tube white dress that shows lots of leg, which she is resting on a coffee table to show off her new white sneakers from her brother-in-law Kanye West’s shoe line. The 21-year-old used a previous photo, taken in the same outfit and background, to promote West’s brand and tell fans how to purchase them.

“Just got my YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 TRIPLE WHITE. Now available on ADIDAS.COM/YEEZY and YEEZY SUPPLY,” she wrote in the caption.

Both snaps garnered more than 1.5 million likes and thousands of comments in just a few hours. Fans showed that they are feeling the pink hair.

“IS. UR. HAIR. PINK. i didn’t think i could love u anymore & here tf u go…” one Instagram user wrote in the comment section.

Visible on her left leg is Jenner’s scar, of which she is very fond of, she has said on different occasions. In fact, Jenner put it on full display in her August GQ cover photo with her boyfriend and baby daddy, rapper Travis Scott, as In Touch pointed out.

Jenner previously said she got the gnarly scar as a child when she was playing with her sister Kendall. She was about 5 and she had climbed a tall enclosed gate during a game of hide-and-seek. He climbed up on a sharp pole that was sticking out from the gate, but she slipped and the pole went into her leg, she said.

“I tried pulling away to get the pole out, but it just tore through my whole leg,” she previously explained, as per the In Touch report.

As she promoted her brother-in-law’s line, Jenner used her Instagram story to promote her own venture, a collaboration with bestie Jordyn Woods called Jordyn X Kylie, the Daily Mail noted. In the video, Jenner and Woods showed off their sizzling figures in different revealing outfits to the sound of a bass-heavy tune in the background.

The makeup mogul recently announced that their cosmetics collab will be available starting Friday, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

“I can’t wait to finally show you guys the Jordyn X Kylie collection,” the youngest Jenner said on social media.