After Christine Blasey Ford came forward on Sunday to accuse Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault at a party three decades ago, there has been an outpouring of responses from both sides.

As reported by Pix11, many women, including a number of celebrities, have come forward in support of Ford in the past few days, using the hashtag #DearProfessorFord, and even creating a video in which they verbally pledge their support of her and proclaim their trust in her allegations.

The video clip features the likes of Eva Longoria, Julianne Moore, Marisa Tomei, America Ferrera, Kelly McCreary, and Gabrielle Union, among many others.

“We know how difficult it is to stand up to powerful people… you and your testimony are credible.”

The almost two-minute video has also been shared by plenty of women, with comedian Amy Schumer writing “We believe you because we’ve been you. A fair and full investigation is not only crucial. It’s OUR right” to accompany the moving footage.

“I have always used Wednesday’s to show love & support to women. Today I do so by standing alongside my sisters. # DearProfessorFord, you are strong, a survivor & not alone. We have your back. We call on Senators to demand a full & fair investigation,” Union wrote when she shared the clip.

#DearProfessorFord, We want you to know that you are not alone. You are a survivor. Millions of us have your back. We call on Senators to demand a full, fair and trauma-informed investigation. Signed,

Your Sisters pic.twitter.com/fsGNSH1xpm — Paola Mendoza (@paolamendoza) September 19, 2018

Ford has faced plenty of backlash as well since coming forward, with reactions from as high up as Donald Trump Jr. and President Trump himself repeatedly claiming it would be unlikely that Kavanaugh has ever assaulted a woman. The Inquisitr reported earlier this week that sources close to the president say the Commander in Chief plans to “go after” Ford.

The 51-year-old research psychologist at Palo Alto University in the California Bay Area also received numerous death threats after coming forward, forcing her to flee her own home with her two teenage children.

“Ninety percent of people think she’s a hero and are extremely supportive of her, and 10 percent want her to die immediately,” according to The Cut‘s report. “Her worst fears are coming true.”

Ford has requested the FBI thoroughly investigate her claims, and she has tentatively agreed to testify at a public hearing on Monday before the Senate Judiciary Committee “provided that we can agree on terms that are fair and which ensure her safety,” the Inquisitr wrote on Thursday. She plans to set up a call in which she can discuss the terms under which she will appear.