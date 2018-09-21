‘The Hills’ Star Heidi Pratt Reveals Why She And Lauren Conrad Will Probably Never Be Friends Again

They might be all grown up now, but fans of the MTV reality series, The Hills, shouldn’t expect show-favorites Heidi Pratt and Lauren Conrad to kiss and make up anytime soon, or ever.

According to a recent report by People, Pratt, 32, spoke about her and Conrad’s complicated past on Zack Peter’s #NoFilter podcast on Wednesday and admitted that although it’s been eight years since the infamous sex tape scandal, she doesn’t see her and Conrad, also 32, becoming friends again, but not because she doesn’t want to.

“I’d be willing to move forward and put things behind us. We would never be the way that we were again, but it would be fun to maybe catch up one day and be mature and be like, ‘Hey that was crazy, I wish you the best,’ type-of-thing. But I don’t think she would be ever ready for that,” she said.

Fans might remember that Pratt and Conrad were at one point besties and even lived together. However, once Pratt started dating her now-husband, Spencer, their relationship took a turn for the worse. The pair’s friendship ultimately came to an end when Spencer spread an ugly rumor that Conrad had made a sex tape with her ex, Jason Wahler. Heidi chose to stick by her man after he denied it, thus dissolving her and Conrad’s already strained friendship for good.

At the end of Conrad’s time on The Hills, Spencer did reach out to her personally and apologized for what he had done, in the hopes that Conrad would reconsider and attend his and Heidi’s wedding. While she did end up attending, the damage between the two ladies was already done.

It has already been announced that Pratt will be returning for The Hills reboot along with her husband, but Conrad will not, as she has left her reality-TV days behind her and is now working as a successful fashion designer.

Nonetheless, Pratt had nothing but good things to say about her former friend, whom she compared with another Hills star, who will also not be returning for the reboot: Kristin Cavallari.

“[Kristin’s] always been kind of the life of the party and someone everybody wants to be best friends with. … I think she just keeps things moving forward … she’s just a very confident happy person,” she noted.

While both Conrad and Cavallari will not be making a return, there is still much room for drama to ensue as Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port, Jason Wahler, Stephanie Pratt, Justin Bobby, Frankie Delgado, and Brody Jenner have all been tapped to star in the reboot.

As for potential drama between Heidi and Spencer?

“It became to a point where the other cast didn’t want to film with Spencer and I, so the only way we had our storyline was a lot of fake fighting and drama and stuff like that,” she dished.

The Hills: New Beginnings is expected to premiere on MTV in 2019.