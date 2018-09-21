Soap Vet Eric Braeden Sets The Record Straight About ‘The Young And The Restless’

Soap vet Eric Braeden, who portrays Victor Newman on The Young and the Restless, once again set the record straight about his status on the show.

Braeden took to Twitter to quell rumors that he’s also left the show in the wake of Eileen Davidson’s (Ashley Abbott) looming departure and Doug Davidson’s (Paul Williams) shocking announcement that he was fired. Fans are understandably concerned about the veteran actors leaving the show, and they are worried that the exodus would continue with “The Mustache” actor.

Braeden clearly stated that wasn’t true in his tweet.

“I will tell you all one last time, I AM NOT LEAVING THE SHOW! I am simply on vacation!”

Yesterday, the Inquisitr reported that while on vacation, the author of I’ll Be Damned:How My Young and Restless Life Led Me to America’s #1 Daytime Drama, is on vacation for the entire month of September. Braeden is visiting friends and family the area where he grew up before coming to the United States. He even shared an adorable picture of himself and his brothers looking happy and handsome together with a definite family resemblance.

Of his trip, Braeden recently said the following.

“We take very few vacations in daytime because the show is on every week. Going for two weeks is just not worth it [when you add in] travel time and jet lag. It’s just not worth it. I’m going to visit relatives and friends while I’m there.”

Right now on the show, Victor faces a situation that leaves him with a difficult decision according to the Inquisitr‘s The Young and the Restless spoilers. Jack (Peter Bergman) suspects that he and Victor are half-brothers, and that would be a stunning turn of events for the sworn enemies who rarely do anything but battle each other both in business and personal aspects of their lives.

While the storyline of making Jack not be John Abbott’s son after all these years is not a popular one, fans certainly wouldn’t want to see one of their favorites depart the show over it. Luckily for loyal viewers, Braeden’s tweet makes it apparent that he isn’t going anywhere.

So far this year, Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea), Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe), Greg Rikaart (Kevin), Daniel Hall (Scott), and Mishael Morgan (Hilary) have left the show, and some fans miss some or all of these characters. Plus, Christel Khalil (Lily) recently announced that she moved to recurring status instead of staying on contract to pursue additional opportunities.