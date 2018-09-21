Jessica Simpson Says ‘This Momma Wants Sleep’ In Newest Pregnancy Photo

Since Jessica Simpson shared the news of her third pregnancy on Tuesday, as the Inquisitr reported, she has not been shy about continuing to share the “baby love” on her Instagram account. On Thursday night, she gave fans another pregnancy photo, albeit a much less glamorous one. In the grayscale photo, Simpson seems to be resting peacefully in a luxurious bed, snuggling under a puffy white comforter and has matching fluffy white pillows surrounding her. Simpson captured the photo with “This Momma needs sleeeeeeeep.”

And who could blame the mom-of-two who is now also growing another tiny human? The singer has been working on an album after a long break from the music scene, which is due for release sometime in 2018. Besides music, the businesswoman also manages The Jessica Simpson Collection, her fashion empire for women and kids available at hundreds of stores nationwide. Not surprisingly, Simpson has her own line of maternity clothes, too.

Simpson’s new sleepy picture on Thursday night received lots of love and good-nights from fans.

“It’s a lot of work making a human!” said one user.

“Get some rest momma!” said another.

“That blanket is beyond comfy!!! I have the same set!!!”

Initially, Simpson publicly revealed the surprise pregnancy with a photo of her kids popping huge gender reveal balloons that released small pink balloons, revealing a girl was on the way. Then, the actress shared a first “official” baby bump photo later on, in which she can be seen cradling her belly in a boho style dress.

“My Baby Love,” Simpson captioned the image.

Jessica Simpson has been married to former NFL player Eric Johnson since 2014. The couple has two kids already: Maxwell, 6, and Ace, 9. An unnamed source close to the family apparently gave an exclusive statement to Us Weekly regarding the couple’s happy surprise at learning of their third child. Jessica and Eric were “surprised but overjoyed,” as it has been reported that the couple didn’t think they would be having any more children.

“Jessica and Eric are over the moon. They are so happy and very excited. It’s fun because Ace and Maxwell are at an age where they understand what is happening. They are really cute waiting for their baby sister,” the source told Us Weekly.

Jessica Simpson’s clothing brand carries a line of adorable baby girl clothes and the brand as a whole nets over $1 billion per year. Her products include clothes, shoes, beauty items, and accessories.