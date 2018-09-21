‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday, Sept. 20: Devon Gives Shaun A Life-Changing Gift!

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, September 20, brings turmoil, sneaky plans, and a fabulous surprise to Genoa City.

Jack (Peter Bergman) tried to rope his niece, Abby (Melissa Ordway), into getting him some of her dad, Victor’s (Eric Braeden) DNA to run a test to find out if Albert Miller was also his dad. Abby explained to her uncle that she just didn’t feel comfortable with doing something like that, and she told Jack to figure out another way to make it happen with her.

That’s just what Jack did. First, he tried to steal a napkin with Victor’s DNA on it, but Devon (Bryton James) caught him. Then, he talked to Victor’s half-brother, Matt Miller (Richard Gleason). Matt felt worried about doing something like that without Victor’s agreement. Of course, Victor walked in, and he went on a rant about how he expected family loyalty. Jack wanted to know what Vic would do if he and Jack ended up being family.

Meanwhile, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) shook uncontrollably, and she ended up calling for Nate’s (Brooks Darnell) help. She refused his idea of therapy, so he came up with an alternative treatment — martial arts and self-defense. At first, she balked, but then Victoria gave in, and she and Nate donned uniforms and began practicing kicks.

Then Sharon (Sharon Case) texted Victoria, so she left and met up with Sharon. At Crimson Lights, Sharon mentioned that Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) offered her a job at GCPD, and Victoria urged her to accept so that she could gain access to confidential information about Rey’s investigation into J.T. Although Sharon didn’t relish the idea of lying to her coworkers, she did agree with Victoria that it would be better than going to prison. Later, Sharon saw Rey and accepted the position.

Finally, it was Shauna’s (Camryn Munn) birthday — she turned 18. Of course, Devon didn’t know, but Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) did, and he surprised her with a gift, which she opened. Then, Nate stopped by and wished her a happy birthday when he noticed the wrapping paper. Later Nate told Devon, and at first, Devon fell into depression over the fact that Hilary would’ve known, and he missed his wife. However, he came out of it and then promised to plan a great surprise party for Shauna.

While Mattie (Lexi Stevenson) took Shauna to the spa, Devon put everything together. The birthday girl arrived home to a fabulous party, but that wasn’t even the best part. Devon presented her with the best gift: the Hilary Curtis Hamilton Memorial Scholarship. Now Shauna has all four years of college paid for, and her future is bright.

