Watch Bangladesh Vs. India Asia Cup Cricket Live Stream: Start Time, Preview of Super Four Opening Match

The Super Four stage of the Asia Cup cricket championship gets underway Friday, as Bangladesh plays for a second straight day, taking on defending champs India.

The Bangladesh Tigers will need to overcome fatigue, playing 50-overs cricket matches on back-to-back days in two different cities, when they face Asia Cup defending champions India in the opener of the tournament’s Super Four stage. The Tigers took a drubbing from Afghanistan on Thursday in Abu Dhabi, as ESPN reported. But Bangladesh rested two of their top players against the Afghans, and both are set to return for Friday’s match that will live stream from Dubai.

One of those players will be left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who made his debut in 2015 by taking five wickets in an ODI against India, as The Hindu reported in a profile of the star bowler. But that match was the last time that Bangladesh defeated India in any format of the game.

Wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim will also return to the Bangladesh XI, after his century against Sri Lanka boosted the Tigers to a thoroughgoing 137 run victory, as ESPN CricInfo reported. The performance all but sealed the Tigers’ place in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup.

But Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal broke his left index finger during that match against Sri Lanka, and though he continued batting with the injury, he has now been sidelined for at least six weeks, according to the Dhaka Tribune.

Mustafizur Rahman of Bangladesh returns to the Tigers lineup on Friday. Jordan Mansfield / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Bangladesh vs. India Asia Cup opening Super Four stage match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled to be bowled at 3:30 p.m. Gulf Standard Time at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Friday, September 19.

In India, the game starts at 5 p.m. India Standard Time on Friday, which is 4:30 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time. In the United Kingdom, that start time will be 12:30 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States, the Asia Cup opening match gets underway at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 4:30 a.m. Pacific.

In Bangladesh, the live stream will start at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Bangladesh Standard Time.

India will also be depleted by injuries, in addition to missing their top batsman and regular captain, Virat Kohli, who was rested for the tournament. India’s all-rounder, Hardik Pandya, is ruled out with back spasms, left-arm spinner Axar Patel also has an injured index finger, while right-arm pacer Shardul Thakur is down with a groin injury, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

Here are the expected teams for Friday’s Bangladesh vs. India Super Four match.

India: 1. Rohit Sharma (captain), 2. Shikhar Dhawan, 3. KL Rahul, 4. Ambati Rayudu, 5. MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), 6. Kedar Jadhav, 7. Deepak Chahar/Ravindra Jadeja, 8. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9. Kuldeep Yadav, 10. Jasprit Bumrah, 11. Yuzvendra Chahal.

Bangladesh: 1. Liton Das, 2. Mominul Haque, 3. Shakib Al Hasan, 4. Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), 5. Mohammad Mithun, 6. Mahmudullah, 7. Mosaddek Hossain, 8. Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 9. Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), 10. Rubel Hossain, 11. Mustafizur Rahman.

Watch a preview of the Asia Cup cricket Super Four stage opener pitting Bangladesh against India, courtesy of DD News, in the video below.

Gazi TV will live stream the Super Four stage-opening Bangladesh vs. India Asia Cup 50-overs match. But to watch a live stream of the Bangladesh vs. India opening Super Four stage match from Dubai, UAE, in the United States, the only source is the U.S. affiliate of India streaming site Hotstar. The service charges a $19.99 per month fee. The U.S. Hotstar service is also available on mobile phones and the Roku set-top streaming box by downloading the Hotstar app.

India’s Hotstar service will also live stream the match in that country. The Pakistan Television Corporation, that country’s state-owned TV network, will carry the Bangladesh vs. India Asia Cup match live on PTV Sports and will make a free live stream of the Super Four opener available as well. Fans should be aware that the PTV Sports’ live stream will be viewable only for fans inside of Pakistan. PTV also sometimes makes a live stream available on the PTV Sports Official YouTube channel.

The Bangladesh vs. India ODI will be broadcast by Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland, which means that to access a live stream, fans in the U.K. and in Ireland require a Sky Sports subscription. Subscribers then need to register for the satellite network’s Sky Go streaming service, which is free, but fans must fill out some basic information to obtain a Sky Go login.

Once registration is complete, visit the Sky Go Sports login page. Then, at last, cricket viewers can stream the Bangladesh vs. India match live from Dubai. Sky Go is also available on most mobile devices by downloading the Sky Go app.