Kourtney Kardashian Spotted With Travis Barker In L.A. Amid Luka Sabbat Rumors

Kourtney Kardashian is rumored to be dating model/actor, Luka Sabbat. However, amid all of the dating rumors, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star seemingly had time to enjoy dinner with yet another man, Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker.

According to a Sept. 20 report by Metro, Kourtney Kardashian was spotted out this week leaving vegan restaurant Crossroads Kitchen with Travis Barker on Wednesday night. The pair may have been dining at the establishment together, or could possibly have bumped into each other while there, as the drummer is a co-owner of the restaurant.

Kardashian was photographed saying goodbye to Barker as she donned a black long-sleeved crop top and a pair of dark green pants. Kourtney was all smiles as she walked away from Travis, who wore a white short-sleeved T-shirt and a black beanie. Barker was said to have escorted Kardashian to her car while leaving the restaurant.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker first sparked relationship rumors when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted an Instagram photo of herself on a bike with the caption “Wanna [bike emoji]?” The drummer replied with the gust of wind emoji, seemingly hinting that he’d rush to her.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kardashian and Barker live close to one another in the same gated community. Sources tell Life & Style Magazine that the drummer has always had a crush on her, but has never really been able to catch her single.

“Travis lives a couple of blocks from Kourt in the same gated community in Calabasas and their kids play together,” a source previously told the outlet. “He’s always had a bit of a thing for her,” the insider added, revealing that the Blink 182 drummer “would love to ask her out,” and that he “missed his chance” after Kourtney broke up with Scott Disick and soon began dating Younes Bendjima.

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima split in early August after dating for nearly two years. However, Travis Barker may have missed his chance yet again. Kourt has been spotted with Luka Sabbat multiple times over the past week.

The two were seen having dinner together at Hollywood hot spot The Nice Guy on Friday night. The next day, Kardashian and Sabbat flew across the country to Chicago to celebrate the opening of TAO nightclub. Kourtney’s friends, Johnathan Cheban and Malika Haqq, were also there.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on the E! network.