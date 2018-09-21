Twitter Reacts With Disgust To Ed Whelan’s ‘Mistaken Identity’ Theory Of Brett Kavanaugh Sexual Assault Claim

A conservative pundit outlined an elaborate theory of mistaken identity in the attempted rape allegation against SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh, and Twitter was having none of it.

Ed Whelan, a conservative activist and pundit, took to Twitter on Thursday to lay out an elaborate theory claiming that Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee will be cleared of the attempted rape allegation against him. The allegation was made by Palo Alto University Professor Christine Blasey Ford, the Daily Beast reported. Whelan posted the name and two photographs of the man he claims actually committed the assault on Ford, who would have been just 15-years-old at the time she was attacked in a home located in suburban Maryland.

But other Twitter users were having none of Whelan’s theory, responding quickly to slam the right-wing pundit. Whelan was formerly a law clerk for now-deceased Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, according to the Law and Crime legal news site.

“If Ed Whelan accomplished anything with that libelous thread, he underscored exactly why there should be an immediate investigation into Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations,” Rolling Stone writer Jamil Smith said on his Twitter feed.

“Move over Alex Jones, @EdWhelanEPPC is coming for your grassy knoll,” wrote Dan Pfeiffer — a former top adviser to President Barack Obama — on his Twitter.

For legal reasons, the Inquisitr will not name the man accused by Whelan of being the assailant who Ford mistook as Kavanuagh, or link to Whelan’s Twitter posts. But Whelan, whose Twitter bio identifies him as president of a right-wing think tank known as the Ethics and Public Policy Center, and a blogger for National Review Online, described the man on Twitter as “a Georgetown Prep classmate, friend, and football teammate of Brett Kavanaugh’s.”

Activists took to Capitol Hill on Thursday to protest the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court nomination. Alex Wong / Getty Images

Whelan also claims that that man bears a strong physical resemblance to Kavanaugh, and that the man lived in a house with a floor plan that “corresponds closely to Ford’s description” of the house in which she says she was assaulted by Kavanaugh, according to the Daily Beast report.

In a National Review Online blog post, Whelan says that he has been a friend of Kavanaugh for 25 years, adding, “my high regard for him gives me additional motivation to refute the smears against him.”

But Twitter was not impressed at all with Whelan’s latest defense of Kavanaugh.

There’s been some crazy s**t in American politics this year … but this Ed Whelan thing is certifiable. Is this what the final days of the Roman Empire looked like? — Michael Cohen (@speechboy71) September 21, 2018

Ed Whelan proves that conservative white men are the unqualified demographic slotted into power by affirmative action. — Kaitlin Byrd (@GothamGirlBlue) September 21, 2018

I'm not suggesting Ed Whelan is the real Unabomber, but there are striking similarities in the way they formulate arguments. Moreover, Ted Kaczynski’s cabin is currently in the Newseum, less than two miles from Whelan's Ethics and Public Policy Center. pic.twitter.com/eAAnVDtJX5 — aPPKSME (@aPPKSMEcp1Fa0GC) September 21, 2018

I've dueled with Ed Whelan for years. He's partisan, viscous & completely lacking in charity to people who disagree with him. But he's a smart lawyer and I assume he knows the tort of defamation exists. I'm genuinely worried about him. This bizarre behavior is not characteristic. — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) September 20, 2018

Whelan posted side-by-side photos of Kavanaugh and the other man, supposedly to demonstrate the alleged resemblance between the two, inspiring several Twitter commentators to create their own “lookalike” photo tweets.

“Are you sure it was 80s porn star Mike Horner, or was it Will Forte?” – Ed Whelan pic.twitter.com/vSkdpxh0uI — Evil Gibian ???????? (@LeviGibian) September 21, 2018

Ed Whelan has confirmed my theory about Megyn Kelly being the Wayans brother's stunt-double in the movie "White Chicks". pic.twitter.com/SvRRWuMQZi — aPPKSME (@aPPKSMEcp1Fa0GC) September 21, 2018

So by Ed Whelan's logic, Ted Cruz was totally the lead singer for the 80's hair metal band Stryper. pic.twitter.com/Uh7CCDWQAq — Mr. Doctor (@max_jeebus217) September 21, 2018

Ford herself flatly dismissed Whelan’s theory that the other man committed the assault, in a statement to the Washington Post.

“I knew them both, and socialized with [them],” Ford told The Post. “There is zero chance that I would confuse them.” Ford added that she once visited the other man when he was in the hospital.