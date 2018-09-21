Kim Kardashian ‘Flattered’ By Kanye West Defending Her, But Worried About Rant, Per ‘Radar Online’

Kim Kardashian reportedly has mixed feelings about her husband Kanye West’s recent Instagram rant, where he called out Tyson Beckford, Drake, and Nick Cannon for speaking about his wife.

According to a September 20 report by Radar Online, Kim Kardashian is happy that she has a husband that stands up for her and protects her. However, she has worried about Kanye West’s rants in the past, and they have often gotten him into hot water.

“Kim is thankful that her man protects her, and that he put them in their place, but on the other hand, she was slightly worried by his tangent. Kim thinks that Drake, Tyson and especially Nick are lame and insecure boys who wish that they could be with her, and are jealous that Kanye is,” the source stated, adding that Kardashian believes it’s not worth West’s time to get so upset and that she’s “slightly worried” about his public comments.

On Thursday, Kanye West took to Instagram to address Nick Cannon, who recently called out Kim Kardashian during an interview, saying that he had dated her before her sex tape, revealing that he believed she had a part in the tape’s release.

The rapper then revealed that he didn’t like the fact that Drake allowed people to speculate whether or not his hit song, “In My Feelings” was about Kim. He also stated that Tyson Beckford, who called out Kim’s body over the summer, should stop talking about his wife.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kanye West recently revealed that he planned to move back to his hometown of Chicago and declared that he would “never” leave the city again.

However, sources tell People Magazine that Kim believes Kanye could change his mind about moving to the Windy City, even though the couple has reportedly already purchased a home there.

Even so, Kardashian allegedly won’t uproot her life, or her kids, to move to Chicago. Kim plans to use the Illinois house as a home away from home for the family, where they can get away from the hustle and bustle of life in Hollywood and relax a bit without the paparazzi following them wherever they go.

“[Kim Kardashian] thinks it’s best for the kids to continue their schedule in LA. North is in school and everything is working great. Kim doesn’t think a permanent move to Chicago benefits the kids. Also, Kim wants to be around her family as much as possible too. She loves their new house and it finally feels like a home to her,” the source stated.