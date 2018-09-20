Kim Kardashian Is Devastated That Khloe Kardashian Is Moving Back To Cleveland, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Kim Kardashian is said to be distraught over the fact that her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, is planning to move back to Cleveland, Ohio with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and soon.

According to a September 20 report by Hollywood Life, Kim Kardashian has become very reliant on Khloe Kardashian this summer, and the pair has grown stronger in their relationship as sisters since Khloe’s been back in L.A.

However, Khloe will soon be moving back east with Tristan, who is expected to report to the Cleveland Cavaliers training camp next week.

“It is breaking Kim’s heart that she might lose Khloe and True to Cleveland again. Kim has really come to rely on Khloe, they’re closer than they’ve even been right now so it’s very hard for her to accept that Khloe will be packing up and moving so far away,” an insider told the outlet.

While Kim is trying to be supportive of her sister, she has allegedly been trying to change her mind about moving back to Cleveland, and is hoping that she’ll stay in California where most of her friends and family members already reside.

“Kim says she fully supports Khloe’s decision to stand by Tristan and follow him to Cleveland, but that hasn’t stopped her from trying to change Khoe’s mind. Kim worries that Khloe will be lonely in Cleveland without her family. Plus, Kim thinks it’s so important for True to grow up around her cousins. But more than anything she just really wants her sister close,” the source stated.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian has been adamant about her decision to move with Tristan Thompson, despite Kim Kardashian’s feelings on the matter. Khloe wants to be with the father of her child, and thinks it is important for her and their daughter, True, to be with him in Ohio.

“Khloe’s not budging, Tristan’s made it clear to her that he wants and needs her and True to be with him in Cleveland and she’s committed to making sure he’s happy and that their relationship stays solid. It’s going to be very hard to be there without her sisters and her mom. But now that True is old enough to travel without any worries, Khloe can easily hop on a flight to LA whenever she gets homesick.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, part of the reason Khloe Kardashian has decided to move back to Cleveland is that she doesn’t fully trust Tristan Thompson, following his shocking cheating scandal back in April.