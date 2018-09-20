Christine Blasey Ford Will Testify Next Week, But Only Under Certain Terms

Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who has accused Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh, says she'll testify next week...maybe.

Speaking through her legal counsel, Christine Blasey Ford says she will testify against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh next week — under certain conditions. In a statement, her lawyer said she will appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee “provided that we can agree on terms that are fair and which ensure her safety.”

Ford’s lawyer Debra Katz is planning to “discuss the conditions under which Dr. Christine Blasey Ford would be prepared to testify next week.” She is attempting to set up a call in which these terms can be discussed, according to NBC News.

“[Ford’s] strong preference continues to be for the Senate Judiciary Committee to allow for a full investigation prior to her testimony.”

There is a hearing scheduled for Monday in which Ford will have the opportunity to give her testimony on the alleged sexual assault she has accused Kavanaugh of committing. The Judiciary Committee attempted to contact Ford earlier this week to find out if she is willing to testify at all.

Kavanaugh answered questions from White House staff about the alleged sexual assault in a closed, private Tuesday session. Publicly, Kavanaugh has denied all allegations in the strongest terms.

Kavanaugh and Ford attended high school together, and Ford has stated that he assaulted her at a party during this time.

Katz stated late Thursday afternoon that Ford will not be testifying at the Monday hearing, but added that Ford could provide testimony later in the week. In a letter, Katz pointed out that Ford has temporarily moved out of home after receiving death threats and that she is not prepared to testify Monday.

Many Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee have asked for an FBI investigation into the claims made by Ford.

For the sake of a fake timeline, Republicans are railroading Dr. Ford into a sham hearing meant to smear her character and dismiss her allegations. This isn’t just about one incident. It’s about whether we'll send women who have experienced sexual trauma back into the shadows. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) September 20, 2018

“Who is not asking the FBI to investigate these claims? The White House,” said Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), as reported by The Washington Post. She accused the Senate Republicans of using “bullying” tactics by insisting that the hearing be held on Monday.

The hearing is limited to only two witnesses: Ford and Kavanaugh. A third witness, whom Ford said was present during the sexual assault, has declined to testify.

A group of eight Democrats recently wrote a letter to Donald Trump with the request the he direct the FBI to reopen its investigation into Kavanaugh. The names on the letter include Sens. Kamala D. Harris (CA) and Amy Klobuchar (MN). A previous letter was sent to the FBI directly appealing to them earlier this week.