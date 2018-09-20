Dog The Bounty Hunter Joins Search For Man Who Threatened To Kill President Trump, Says He Has A ‘Hot Lead’

Authorities say Shawn Christy threatened to shoot Donald Trump in the head.

Duane Lee Chapman, better known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, says he’s joining the search for the man who threatened to kill President Donald Trump, and the celebrity bounty hunter says he has a “hot lead” about his whereabouts.

Police have been searching for 26-year-old Shawn Richard Christy, a Pennsylvania man accused of saying he wanted to “put a bullet” in Trump’s head while also threatening a local district attorney. Christy has been on the run since June 19, Fox News reported. The hunt for Christy spans across two states and involves a number of local and federal police agencies, and now one reality television bounty hunter as well.

As the Mansfield News Journal reported, the celebrity bounty hunter says he has a lead on the man’s location.

“I have delivered messages to him,” Chapman said. “My goal is not to shoot him but get him to surrender.”

Shawn Christy has been added to the FBI’s Most Wanted List, which notes that he may be in possession of several handguns.

“The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the United States Secret Service, and the United States Marshals Service are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Shawn Christy, of McAdoo, Pennsylvania. Christy is wanted for allegedly threatening to harm and/or kill a police chief, other law enforcement officers, a district attorney, and President Donald J. Trump. Christy allegedly posted the threats on Facebook between June 3 and 12, 2018, saying that he was going to shoot President Trump in the head, and was going to use ‘lethal force’ on any law enforcement officer attempting to detain him.”

Though police said they consider Christy to be armed and dangerous, Chapman believes that he is not armed, and likely crashed his car after falling asleep at the wheel.

As Fox News noted, Dog the Bounty Hunter was already planning to travel to Ohio next week to host a meeting on overcoming addiction, and plans to join the manhunt taking place in the area, where a truck believed to be stolen by Christy was found abandoned. U.S. Marshalls have said that they will find Christy, and in the meantime, have warned nearby residents to make sure that cars, homes, and sheds remain locked.

Dog the Bounty Hunter joins manhunt for Shawn Christy https://t.co/ZEfC1hfyhE pic.twitter.com/mGVCC8Ya1a — Yahoo Entertainment (@YahooEnt) September 20, 2018

If Dog the Bounty Hunter can help locate the man who allegedly threatened to kill Donald Trump, there would be some reward for it. Authorities are offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to the capture of Shawn Richard Christy.