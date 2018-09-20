‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday, September 21: Victor Makes A Stunning Choice!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, September 21 bring a difficult decision for Victor, a struggle over secrets for Nick and Sharon, and a unique solution from Traci.

Victor (Eric Braeden) faces a very difficult decision, according to She Knows Soaps. Jack (Peter Bergman) wants a DNA test, but so far Victor will not provide a sample. Jack hoped that Victor’s half-brother Matt (Richard Gleason) would oblige, but so far, Matt deferred to Victor. Not surprisingly, Victor refuses.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) offers to provide a sample if it would help. However, Jack insists that either Victor or Matt must give the DNA. Ultimately, Matt talks to his brother, Victor. When Matt challenges Victor to prove once and for all that Albert Miller and his wrongdoings no longer have a hold on either of their lives, Victor makes an unexpected decision. Nate (Brooks Darnell) ends up running a DNA on Jack and Victor to find out if they’re brothers or not, and the results should be back as soon as possible, which means this storyline could conclude quickly.

Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nick struggle with the secrets they’re hiding. When her new job exposes her to somebody whose lies ruined her entire family, Sharon feels the weight of the lies she’s keeping from Nick as the date of their wedding nears. Sharon knows that she played a role in J.T.’s “disappearance”, and the guilt has weighed on her for months now. Nick even faced arrest over it, but he was released without the details of J.T.’s demise coming to light.

Will gambling destroy Billy’s life? Make sure to tune in to #YR this week to see what happens. pic.twitter.com/HhFkykq4VJ — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 16, 2018

Of course, Nick has another type of betrayal he’s hiding. He slept with Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) after an argument he had with Sharon. Now they’re about to start their life together — again — and he cannot quite justify doing so without letting Sharon know the whole truth. Also, since Summer (Hunter King) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) also know the details, his secret is just as precarious as Sharon’s.

Finally, Traci (Beth Maitland) returns to Genoa City. She arrives at the Abbott household, and checks on Dina (Marla Adams). Kyle pushes Ashley (Eileen Davidson) to tell Traci about Billy (Jason Thompson) using company funds to fund his gambling addiction. Reluctantly, Ashley approaches Traci with the details, and Traci is not at all interested in taking over as CEO of Jabot Cosmetics even though Ashley assures her it’s just until the blood Abbott clause gets removed.

However, Traci does see that Billy is spiraling out of control, and realizes that she does need to help her brother. So, she decides to stage an intervention before Billy’s addiction takes him too far down the road to ruin.