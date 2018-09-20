‘Game Of Thrones’ Author George R.R. Martin Discusses Long-Awaited Book In Series

George R.R. Martin, the author of the hugely popular A Song of Ice and Fire series, opened up about his upcoming book in the series in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter.

The sixth book, The Winds of Winter, was predicted by Martin’s own estimate to be out by 2015. With delays, that date has gradually been pushed to at least 2019.

“I’m working on The Winds of Winter, and I wish I’d been done four years ago, honestly. But I’m slow and the book is very complex, and there are a lot of distractions,” Martin told the Hollywood Reporter at the red carpet for the Primetime Emmy Awards. “But I’m making progress and trying to eliminate as many distractions as I can, although it’s hard, because there are lot of great distractions out there.”

Some of the distractions Martin is referring to are on-set visits for the final season of show Game of Thrones, named after the first book in the series. Known for filming in exotic locations such as Spain, Croatia, and Ireland, Game of Thrones has gained fame for grand sets and expensive visual effects.

“There’s nothing for me to do there, so I thought I better stay home. I still have two books to write,” the author said, according to IGN.

The show was nominated for 22 Emmy awards this season, including acting and technical effects, reported CNet. It won nine awards, including best drama series and best supporting actor for Peter Dinklage.

The cast of Game of Thrones at the 2018 Emmy Awards. They have received 22 Emmy nominations to date. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The popularity that the show has gained has only increased the pressure on Martin to release his books quickly.

Game of Thrones surpassed the book series in it’s fifth season, based on the last book released in 2011, A Dance With Dragons.

Martin has not been idle while waiting to finish The Winds of Winter. Since 2011, he has worked on producing Who Fears Death on HBO and Nightflyers on Syfy, which is set to premiere later this year. It is based on a short story collection he wrote in the 1980s.

He has also been working on world building material for A Song of Ice and Fire, such as the Tales of Dunk and Egg series.

Syfy reports that his prequel novel, Fire and Blood, is expected to come out on November 20.

Martin is infamous for making a simple concept more complicated. The book series, which originally started as a trilogy, had to split the fourth book into two separate volumes due to the length. Many theorize the same may happen again.

Such rumors have only increased the apprehension that fans have about Martin’s commitment to finishing the actual A Song of Ice and Fire series. Fans have been known to send Martin threatening mail during the six year delay between the fourth and fifth books, both attacking his ability to write and his health and age, reported The Guardian.

With the gap now approaching eight years and two books still left to write, many fans have given up hope entirely of reading the last book, A Dream of Spring. It may remain only a dream.