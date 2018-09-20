'Days of Our Lives' is bringing in another 'General Hospital' star for a role, but this change is said to be temporary.

There is some interesting cast juggling going on over at Days of Our Lives that has soap fans buzzing. Earlier this year, former General Hospital star Tyler Christopher started appearing on Days of Our Lives as the newly-created character Stefan DiMera. Now, another former General Hospital veteran is reportedly taking over for Christopher while he takes a leave of absence.

As General Hospital fans will remember, Tyler Christopher played Nikolas Cassadine on-and-off for many years, first appearing in the role back in 1996. He was gone from GH from 1999 to 2003, during which time Colton Scott played Nik, though Tyler resumed the role again from 2003 to 2016.

Unfortunately, Tyler and General Hospital couldn’t come to terms on a new contract, and the character was subsequently killed off. Shortly after news of that emerged, Days of Our Lives scooped him up. GH fans were disappointed to learn about that, as the door had clearly been left open for Nik to return, as his body was never found.

Now, Daytime Confidential details that Christopher is taking a personal leave of absence from Days of Our Lives. Not much more has been revealed regarding Tyler’s leave from DOOL, other than the fact that it is apparently for personal reasons. However, it looks like the Days writers needed someone to continue on as Stefan, so they brought in another General Hospital alum.

Brandon Barash is reportedly taking over as Stefan on Days of Our Lives for now. General Hospital fans will remember Barash from his time playing Johnny Zacchara, a role he debuted in back in 2007 and last played in 2016. GH fans also know that Barash used to be married to Kirsten Storms, who plays Maxie on GH and used to play Belle Black on DOOL.

According to Soap Opera Digest, Brandon started taping scenes earlier this week and he is expected to appearing on-screen in early 2019. At this point, it doesn’t seem to be known how long Christopher will need to step away from Days of Our Lives.

Tyler Christopher’s fans hope that whatever is happening in his personal life is quickly resolved. Those who have followed Brandon Barash since his General Hospital days are excited to see him land this opportunity and know that he’ll make the most of it. Stay tuned for additional spoilers regarding when Brandon will begin to air as Stefan, as well as for more information regarding the nature of Tyler’s leave of absence.