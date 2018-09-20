Johnny Galecki Reminded Everyone How Absurdly Handsome He Was In The 90s With Instagram Throwback

The Big Bang Theory star may be known for his role of dweebish Leonard on the show, but it turns out that Johnny Galecki has turned a few heads in his day.

The actor posted a throwback photo to his Instagram on Thursday afternoon. In the candid shot, Galecki sports a killer brown coat and light wash jeans.

“Saved ton of money on shampoo and tailoring,” the star joked, referencing the outfit’s ill-fit and his disheveled — but appealing — hair. Galecki looks off to the side and smirks. His brows would certainly be coveted in this day and age with bushy-browed superstars like Cara Delevigne and Lily Collins.

His fans and followers are certainly into the shot.

“Didn’t know that you are handsome,” said one user, with heart-eye emojis littering the comment section.

Some may notice the star’s look is reminiscent of other 90s era heartthrobs. Leonardo Dicaprio had a similar haircut back in the day, and Matt Damon definitely shot that same smirk across a room more than once.

Galecki’s throwback photo was a refreshing addition to the star’s feed. With 2.4 million followers, the actor usually posts photos documenting his life. Galecki, who has recently added musician to his resume, has posted throwbacks before — including an old headshot. From the looks of it, it seems that his fans are extra supportive of today’s post.

Galecki is gearing up for the series finale of The Big Bang Theory, which is about to come to a close after fourteen successful seasons, making it the longest multi-camera sitcom in television history. Understandably, the actor has been emotional about the show’s finale. As reported by People, the star “can’t picture life after the show”.

Co-star Kaley Cuoco has said her heart is “broken in two” over the series ending. Cuoco and Galecki have formed a tight friendship over the years from playing opposite each other on the hit CBS show.

While one of Galecki’s biggest roles is about to end, it is certain that the star will be alright. Aside from the high salary that Galecki has collected from his role on The Big Bang Theory, the star has survived the ending of hit shows like Blossom and Roseanne, which coincidentally was rebooted after over twenty years off the air. If Galecki’s throwback posts prove anything, it’s that the star can stand the test of time and continue to find success in an ever-changing industry.