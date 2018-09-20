Trump Jr. Slams PETA: ‘You Hypocrites Are Literally An Animal Slaughter Factory’

'In a twist on the horrific trophy-hunting photo that showed the Trump brothers grinning while clutching the body of a dead leopard – this time the leopard wins,' PETA tweeted, attaching a photograph of a hunter soaked in leopard blood.

Mocking Donald Trump Jr.’s affinity for hunting, the animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) released a Halloween costume of the president’s son, which features Trump Jr. “entwined with a bloodied leopard,” according to The Hill.

“In a twist on the horrific trophy-hunting photo that showed the Trump brothers grinning while clutching the body of a dead leopard – this time the leopard wins,” PETA tweeted. The organization attached a photograph of a hunter with a red hat which reads “Donald Trump Jr.,” soaked in leopard blood, with a rifle in his hand.

“There’s nothing more frightful than an entitled ghoul who gets his kicks from gunning down wild animals. This Halloween, PETA will help people poke fun at someone who believes that the world and its wildlife are here for him to take,” PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said in a statement.

The Donald Trump Jr. Halloween costume costs $169.

PETA’s dig at Trump Jr. comes as no surprise, considering the fact that the president’s son is known to be a hunting aficionado, and has been photographed holding leopard and elephant trophies, according to The Hill.

It did not take long for The Hill‘s reportage to reach Trump Jr., who hit back at PETA via Twitter, calling the animal rights group an “animal slaughter factory.”

“Ironically, there are few orgs in world history that have as much animal blood on their hands as PETA. You hypocrites are literally an animal slaughter factory,” Trump Jr. wrote.

Apart from ridiculing the organization, Donald Jr. tweeted a link to a Huffington Post article, which details PETA’s “secret slaughter” of animals.

According to the article, around 2,000 animals pass through the organization’s door each year, but only a few make it out alive. In fact, 96 percent of animals taken in by PETA are killed and cremated.

The article, which dates back to 2013, alleges that PETA killed nearly 30,000 cats, dogs, rabbits, and other animals in 2012. In an effort to prove the claims, the Huffington Post attached a series of images, showing what appears to be brutal mistreatment of animals.

Clearly, for Donald Trump Jr. the Huffington Post article perfectly summarizes the alleged hypocrisy of the world’s best-known animal rights group. But, the piece Trump Jr. tweeted to poke fun at PETA is one of many similar articles detailing the organization’s inexplicable mistreatment of animals.

In 2012, the Atlantic reported that PETA fails to provide homes for most animals it adopts, routinely killing dogs, cats, and rabbits.

In 2015, citing PETA’s own records, the Washington Post reported that the organization kills 81 percent of the animals it takes.