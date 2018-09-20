Leon Bridges Set To Play Beto O’Rourke Rally With Willie Nelson

Leon Bridges announced on Wednesday that he would be playing at the same Beto O’Rourke rally that Willie Nelson will be performing at reports The Hill.

Bridges, a soul singer from Fort Worth, Texas best known for his song “Coming Home” will be performing at the event in Austin on September 29. Just last week Texas country music legend Willie Nelson announced that he would be performing at the event and has received a lot of criticism from Texas conservatives for doing so as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

In a Facebook post Bridges, wearing a T-Shirt saying “Beto for Senate” as he made the announcement, pumping up that Nelson will also be performing at the event and described O’Rourke as a friend before going on to encourage his fans to vote.

“Elections are coming up – so make sure you exercise your right to vote. Texas Forever.”

Nelson’s place on the bill made the event a must see event for all of those in Austin but Bridges has made this an even bigger event. Bridges has proved popular in Austin with Austin 360 pointing out that Bridges had sold out two nights at ACL Live, one of the most prestigious music venues in the city.

The bill for the event will include other Texas music stars Joe Ely, Carrie Rodriguez and Tameca Jones along with Nelson’s sons Lukas and Micah.

Such a big rally will garner the attention of the media throughout Texas and the country and getting that much notice could well help O’Rourke in what has been a tight campaign. Texas is rarely a state that is put up as even a toss-upstate, let alone a state that Democrats could win but that does not seem to be the case in this election.

O’Rourke has been closing in on the incumbent senator, Republican Ted Cruz, and one poll even had the Democrat leading by two points, reported the Inquisitr.

Cruz will also be holding a rally, coming in October, in an effort to fight back against what has been an impressive campaign from O’Rourke. After fighting with President Donald Trump through the 2016 Republican Presidential Primary Cruz has now called on his former bitter rival to help out on the campaign. Trump has responded to the call, coming out to Texas to hold “major rally” for Cruz.

Admission to the O’Rourke rally is free but requires RSVP at O’Rourke’s website before the event.