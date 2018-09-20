GAO Investigates Employee Who Bragged About Being A Communist On Project Veritas Video

“No one knows I spent six hours yesterday doing social media for DSA (Democratic Socialists of America)."

The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) is investigating the “serious issues” raised by an undercover video posted by Project Veritas in which an auditor named Natarajan Subramanian identified himself as a “communist” and bragged that he spent several hours every day at work performing activist tasks for the Democratic Socialists of America — all on taxpayers’ dime.

The GAO said it was aware of the Project Veritas video and issued the following statement on September 20 (see below): “We are aware of the video and investigating the serious issues it raises, and we have also communicated with the GAO Inspector General.”

‘Communist’ Auditor Removed From GAO Work

James O’Keefe, the founder of the nonprofit group Project Veritas and the author of American Pravda, posted a statement he says he received from Chuck Young, the GAO’s public affairs managing director.

In the statement, Chuck Young said Natarajan Subramanian was removed from “any ongoing GAO work” amid concerns that his political bias may affect the GAO’s final reports:

“Regarding your question, we cannot comment on his personnel status due to privacy laws. But he has been removed from any ongoing GAO work and cut off from access to GAO equipment. We have a rigorous quality control process with many reviewers that prevents one person from biasing our final reports. But we will also examine his work product as part of our investigation.”

James O’Keefe shared the response he got from the GAO after he contacted them.

SECOND STATEMENT from GAO indicates the subject of our latest #DeepStateUnmasked video is being investigated and been removed from ongoing work at the agency. We are JUST GETTING STARTED. https://t.co/Pgb98luoRg pic.twitter.com/NNGGE1Gkpc — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) September 20, 2018

In the stunning undercover video, Natarajan Subramanian says he is a “self-proclaimed communist” doing whatever he can at his government job to undermine President Donald Trump’s agenda.

“If you’re in [an] executive branch agency, you can slow-ball things to a degree,” Subramanian says. “Maybe you get in trouble, or maybe you get fired or resign or whatever, but you slowed [Trump’s agenda] down for a certain period of time.”

‘We Have A Bunch Of Communists’

In another exchange, Subramanian admitted that he’s a card-carrying member of the Metro DC chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) and that he performs a lot of his activist work during office hours at the GAO.

“Everything I’m doing with DSA is stuff that I’m not supposed to be doing for work,” Subramanian said. “It’s explicitly prohibited. If they find out, I could get in trouble, basically. No one knows I spent six hours yesterday doing social media for DSA.”

“I break rules every day. At any point I can get fired for the stuff that I do with DSA.”

Subramanian also admitted that he is unabashedly far-left politically, but so are many of his colleagues at GAO. “We have a bunch of just communists,” he said. “We have some folks who are Trotskyists or Leninists.”

Subramanian said he usually performs about “10 to 20 hours” of work every week on behalf of the Democratic Socialists of America while being paid by the Government Accountability Office to work as an auditor.

Subramanian said he’s careful about which colleagues he discusses his activist work with. He insisted that management was not aware that he’s using taxpayer resources to do political activism.

“Everyone in my office who’s close to me now, not only knows that I’m a socialist, but knows that I’m in DSA,” Subramanian said. “Management does not know…It would be fireable, though. Because all political activity is automatically outlawed.”

Natarajan Subramanian was listed as the “analyst unit vice president for membership” at the GAO Employees Organization, an affiliate of the International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers union.

State Department Employee: ‘Resist Everything’

The GAO undercover video came one day after James O’Keefe and Project Veritas unveiled a similar video which showed a State Department employee named Stuart Karaffa boasting that he spends hours at work doing political activity on behalf of the Democratic Socialists of America.

Karaffa bragged that he sabotages President Donald Trump’s agenda every day.”Resist everything,” he said.

Like GAO auditor Natarajan Subramanian, the State Department’s Stuart Karaffa is a member of the Metro DC chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America.

A State Department spokesman told the Epoch Times it is investigating the matter and issued the following statement:

“I can confirm Stuart Karaffa is a Management and Program Analyst with the Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations. We take seriously any allegation of a violation of the Hatch Act and financial disclosure rules and are closely reviewing this matter. This is a personnel matter that we cannot comment on further at this time.”