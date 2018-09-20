Teen With Severe Dairy Allergy Died After Classmate Stuffed Cheese Down His Shirt

A coroner's report has shed new light on the student's tragic death.

Karanbir Cheema was chased by a classmate who stuffed a piece of cheese down the 13-year-old’s shirt. Though it may have seemed like an innocent schoolyard prank, it proved to be fatal —Kana Cheema, who had a severe dairy allergy, went into cardiac arrest and never regained consciousness.

A coroner’s report is shedding new light on the death of the student last June, which the Inquisitr previously detailed. As the Telegraph reported, a classmate at the private William Perkin Church of England School in Greenford, U.K., had chased Cheema — and then forced the piece of cheese inside the boy’s shirt. School officials called paramedics, who said they came to find the boy covered in hives and gasping for breath.

He soon lost consciousness.

“On arrival at the scene, I immediately knew it was life-threatening and that the patient had a high risk of going into cardiac and respiratory arrest,” paramedic Kieren Oppatt told the newspaper.

“We were told by school staff that perhaps someone had chased the patient with cheese and had proceeded to throw it down his T-shirt,” Oppatt added. “That he had an allergic reaction, that he was itchy, his skin was very hot, and that he was having difficulty breathing.”

Karan was taken to a hospital, where he never regained consciousness. He died 10 days later.

The report this year noted that school officials and classmates knew about the boy’s severe dairy allergy, and had a care plan that they followed as soon as he came into contact with the cheese, giving the boy medicine and administering an EpiPen.

The New York Post noted that a classmate was taken in by police on suspicion of attempted murder after the incident, but was never charged.

The boy’s death drew controversy and demands from his family for answers. His mother, Rina Cheema, told the Telegraph that her son was very careful not to come into contact with dairy. They even had a separate refrigerator and stove at the home so the boy could eat food that did not come into any contact with dairy.

They remembered Kanabir as a smart boy with aspirations of becoming a lawyer.

“He was a very, very bright young boy,” she said. “He was so bright, he could have been anything he wanted. I brought him up by myself. I trained him to read all about his condition.”

This story in The Sun is so incredibly sad, a schoolboy with a severe allergy to dairy died when he was chased with cheese and had it thrown down his T-shirt, an inquest has heard. Karanbir Cheema, known as Karan, who hoped to become a barrister, died… https://t.co/jMZ8ZSEAQB — Test Your Intolerance (@intolerances) September 20, 2018

Police have not said if they will pursue any charges in the death of Kanabir Cheema.