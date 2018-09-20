Kanye West Defends Kim Kardashian’s Honor: Blasts Nick Cannon, Drake, And Tyson Beckford

Ye says he doesn't appreciate how they've been playing with Kim's name.

Kanye West has apparently had a lot to get off of his chest about the way some certain men in the industry discuss wife Kim Kardashian in public. On Thursday, September 20, the superstar producer proved to be so fed up that he hopped on social media prepared to name names. And by the time he was done venting, it was Nick Cannon, Drake, and Tyson Beckford who found themselves on the receiving end of a tongue lashing.

After prefacing what fans were about to hear him share – with clarification that their favorite artist was “out the sunken place” and ready to confront matters that haven’t been sitting right with him – Kanye began to unload on Cannon over remarks he’s made in recent weeks about Kim’s alleged sex life, according to People.

“First of all I want to address Nick Cannon. I understand that you used to date my wife, but you know, you get into an interview, don’t mention my wife,” Ye said in the first of four separate posts that he spent the afternoon uploading to Instagram. “If someone brings my wife up, say, ‘I respect that man, I’m not speaking on that.’ Don’t be making no suggestions — like nobody f**ked my wife.”

Kanye’s initial retort was applicable to both a clip that has been floating around from an interview that Cannon did with VladTV, and to a particular segment he appeared in on a recent episode of Complex’s Everyday Struggle.

At one point during his sit down with DJ Vlad, Cannon confirmed that he was once involved in a romance with the Kardashian maven. As Kanye himself asserted, the admission from Cannon that he was once an item with Kim was nothing new. But within a few days of him interviewing with Vlad, Cannon once again made reference to a sexual exploit involving Mrs. Kardashian-West – only this time he made the inference while speculating that Kanye’s beef with Drake may very well have evolved from word that she once slept with the Canadian rap star.

Kanye would then segue into his thoughts on Drake having never come forth to deny such rumors, despite the fact that many began to associate the song “In My Feelings” with Kim, seeing how Kiki is the nickname that her family has long ascribed to her. “The fact that there’s people making rumors or thinking you f**ked my wife and you’re not saying nothing, and you’re carrying it like that… that don’t sit well with my spirit,” he said.

Finally, before moving on to blast Tyson Beckford for body shaming his wife, Ye spoke on how distasteful he found it to be that Drake was prepared to put a song out with Atlanta rapper, Future, in which each man respectively used Kylie and Kendall Jenner’s name to brag about how many beautiful women they have a reputation for laying up with. This, according to lyrics that the Genius website grabbed from the Snapchat clip of a song that was never released.

“It just don’t sit right with me, and I had to express that to y’all,” said Ye.