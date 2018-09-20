‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 7 Will Be The ‘Best Season Yet’: ‘Emotions Are High As Hell,’ Reveals Cast Member

Jax Taylor opened up about the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules in a Twitter post shared on September 19.

According to a report shared by The Daily Dish, Taylor was asked about the new season by a curious fan who asked Taylor if he was back to work at SUR Restaurant after turning in his resignation at the end of Season 6.

“This will be the best season yet hands down… that’s a fact!!” Taylor wrote in his message.

As fans well know, Taylor wasn’t at his best during Vanderpump Rules Season 6 and during the first few episodes of the installment, his past affair with Faith Stowers was spotlighted. Then, after reconciling with Brittany Cartwright at the end of production, Taylor tragically lost his father.

Although Taylor went through a difficult year in 2017, he told his Twitter fans and followers this week that the drama that plays out between him and his co-stars during Vanderpump Rules Season 7 will be far different than what they’ve seen in the past. In fact, according to Taylor, the “craziness” he endured during filming “makes sense” and ends up with an evolution of many of the show’s stars.

“We are all getting older and emotions are high as hell this season. The craziness that goes on this season actually makes sense you actually feel us evolve this year and I love it,” he explained.

While Taylor was once known as a bad boy and a cheater, he seems to have turned over a new leaf after the death of his father last December. As he explained during the Season 6 reunion, Cartwright stood by Taylor throughout his dad’s death and because of that, he vowed to treat her better and to be a man his father would take pride in.

After promising to be a better man for Brittany Cartwright during filming on the Vanderpump Rules Season 6 reunion special earlier this year, Jax Taylor proposed to her in Malibu, California, at one of their favorite restaurants, Neptune’s Net.

Since Taylor’s proposal, he and Cartwright have been planning for what will reportedly be a 2019 wedding. Although an exact wedding date has not yet been revealed, Scheana Marie hinted in an Instagram post weeks ago that the couple would be getting married sometime “next year.”

“I could not be any happier for one of my best friends! You deserve all the happiness in the world! Congrats Jax and Britt! This next year is going to be amazing!!!!” she wrote in August.

Vanderpump Rules Season 7 is set to premiere on Bravo TV later this year.