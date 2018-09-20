KISS’ Paul Stanley Launches Puma Sneaker Collection Ahead Of Farewell Tour

‘Get yours and get attention,’ the artist says about his new kicks.

KISS opened up the Season 13 finale of America’s Got Talent on September 19 with a rousing rendition of their hit song “Detroit Rock City.” After the performance, the 45-year-old band revealed that they are hanging up their platform boots and heading out on one final farewell tour, the “End of the Road World Tour,” as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

While tour details, including concert dates, have not yet been announced, singer and guitarist Paul Stanley is moving forward with another project — he has collaborated with athletic footwear and apparel company Puma to launch his own sneaker collection.

The 66-year-old musician — who is the creative visionary behind many of KISS’ costumes, stage sets, and album covers — designed two very rock ‘n’ roll sneakers for the German brand in honor of the 50th anniversary of the company’s Suede line, according to Puma.

The first design in the Suede 50 x Paul Stanley capsule collection is a black-and-white, zebra-print sneaker that has black laces, a red leather heel tab, off-white outsoles, and a silver leather formstrip that says “Paul Stanley” in the KISS font on it.

Saks Fifth Avenue had a pre-sale for the striped shoe and already sold out of it. The store has now started a Wait List for when stock becomes available.

My PAUL STANLEY PUMAS hit the market SEPTEMBER 27th. Two awesome styles designed by me. Get yours and get attention! pic.twitter.com/aJVynhH0R0 — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) September 17, 2018

Breakers, the other design, is very reminiscent of the cover of KISS’ 1984 album Animalize. It has both zebra and leopard prints with black laces, black outsoles, and the same silver formstrip as the other pair.

“I wanted to create a shoe that really had an identity that would help to define somebody’s style,” Stanley told the website Nice Kicks.

“I wanted a shoe that you could wear with jeans and a suit. I wanted it to be multipurpose that could fit all different functions. I think the Puma Suede is timeless and I just wanted to give my take on it. For the few weeks I’ve been wearing them around, the response has been positive in regards to both males and females saying they’re awesome. That’s awesome because I didn’t want a gender-specific shoe — I wanted something that conveyed an attitude.”

Heading east for my Wentworth Gallery shows this weekend wearing my OTHER awesome @PUMA kicks. PAUL STANLEY BREAKERS. Find them at PUMA before they’re gone. pic.twitter.com/3ahxYqEpPQ — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) September 20, 2018

In addition to his decades-long music career, Stanley is also an accomplished painter who sells his artwork at various galleries. He has been married to his second wife, Erin, for 12 years now, and they have three children, 12-year-old Colin, 9-year-old Sarah, and 7-year-old Emily. The Starchild also has a son, 24-year-old Evan, from his first marriage.

The Suede 50 x Paul Stanley line officially goes on sale on Thursday, September 27.