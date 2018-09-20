Kanye West Shares His Ideas Of Social Media, Saying It Has An ‘Intense Negative Impact On Our Self Worth’

Kanye West has taken to Twitter once again to share his interesting ideas about how to make the world a better place. Today? Today Yeezy is tackling the “negative impact” social media has on self-worth. Kanye West, who has over 28.4 million Twitter followers, is actually against the public display of the number. Referencing Instagram’s new feature to turn off comments, Kanye thinks that the same principle should be applied to all aspects of social media. Follower counts and likes shouldn’t always be displayed, the rapper mused on Twitter.

This is an extremely interesting stance for Kanye to make considering his wife, Kim Kardashian West, is one of the world’s most famous people because of social media. Kim Kardashian has over 117 million followers on Instagram and it’s perfectly normal for her selfies to gain more than 1 million likes per post.

In fact, according to Business Insider, multiple members of the Kardashian/Jenner family were among the most followed people on Instagram in 2017. Supermodel Kendall Jenner secured her spot at number 10, while little sister Kylie scored spot number seven. Kim Kardashian West landed at number five and was only beaten out by huge celebrities like Beyonce and Ariana Grande in 2017. After the year the Kardashians and Jenners have had, it wouldn’t be surprising to watch them climb into higher spots. Kylie Jenner actually holds the title of having the most liked photo on Instagram ever. Yeah, ever. A photo of her baby girl’s hand wrapped around her finger currently holds over 18 million likes.

we should be able to participate in social media without having to show how many followers or likes we have. Just like how we can turn off the comments we should be able to turn off the display of followers. This has an intense negative impact on our self worth. — ye (@kanyewest) September 20, 2018

Kanye West’s own numbers are almost dwarfed by comparison. With 3.2 million Instagram followers though, it might seem hard to imagine the rapper feels insecure about it.

The critique of social media isn’t uncommon. Many celebrities have commented on how social media does not reflect reality. Selena Gomez, the most followed person on Instagram, has made it her mission to cultivate honestly and genuine emotion on her platforms, warning her followers about the dangers of comparison. “My life isn’t always this filtered and flowery,” the star pens. “We are all on our own journey.”

Kanye may have a point. Even if an account on Twitter or Instagram is set to private, the number of followers is still up for anyone to see. The Girl Scouts of America published an interesting report on the effects of social media on its members’ overall happiness and health. In the report, 74 percent of girls said, “most girls my age use social networking sites to make themselves look cooler than they really are.”

Maybe having the option to take down arbitrary numbers on a social media profile would be a good thing. Kanye could be on to something here.