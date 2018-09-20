Carrie Underwood Sheds Tears As She Thanks Husband Mike Fisher During Walk Of Fame Ceremony

'He believes in me and we had another little man who believes in me too.'

It was an emotional day for country superstar Carrie Underwood.

The singer was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and it was certainly a family affair. A pregnant Underwood was joined by her husband — former NHL superstar Mike Fisher — as well as their son Isaiah Michael. According to People, former American Idol judge Simon Cowell gave a speech at the event — and so did Carrie’s country music pal, Brad Paisley. The pair have hosted the CMA Awards over the past few years.

At the ceremony, Underwood was quick to thank her loved ones for being there for her on such a special day.

“How is this my life? How does a girl from Checotah, Oklahoma, get a star on the Walk of Fame? I will tell you: belief. So many people who have believed in me,” she said, referring to her parents.

“As I got a little older and reality set in, you just don’t know, ‘Is this possible?’ So I try out for American Idol and there was belief. Judges who believed in me and people who voted for me.”

“I met an incredible man, Mike, who thinks I’m so much better than I actually am… He believes in me and we had another little man who believes in me too. Isaiah Michael, I love you so much. You’re the best thing we ever did. I love you and I believe [in] you,” she said as she shed a few tears.

Prior to speaking to the crowd, both Paisley and Cowell made speeches about Carrie and what an amazing talent she is. Simon said that at Carrie’s first audition in 2004, when she sang “I Can’t Make You Love Me,” he knew that she was something special. And after she sang the hit song, “Alone,” he said that he predicted that Carrie would be the best-selling Idol artist… and she has lived up to that title.

“You’re a role model, a very sweet person, like me. We both love animals and it could not be more appropriate that a star is getting a star today,” Simon said of Underwood.

Paisley also had nothing but nice things to say about his friend Carrie, calling her the Dolly Parton of our generation as well as Ms. Country Music. The country star said that there is simply nothing that Carrie can’t do and that she’s a great ambassador for country music.

“This is the best of country music in concrete,” he gushed.

Paisley and Underwood will be hosting the CMA Awards again in November — and then Carrie will take a break for maternity leave before heading out on tour next May.