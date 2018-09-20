David Beckham Crushes On Ryan Reynolds On Instagram: ‘God You Are Handsome’

David Beckham took to Instagram to reveal who his guy crush is, and he wasn’t subtle about it.

The former soccer star couldn’t resist but comment on a photo Ryan Reynolds shared on his social media platform, which sees the Hollywood star on the set of his upcoming film 6 Underground, which he is filming in Italy, The Independent reports.

Reynolds captioned the post, “Roberto and I are boiling alive. At this point, it’s not even a car. It’s a giant coat made of leather, glass and armpits.”

To which the 43-year-old father of four commented, “god you are so handsome.”

Instagram

Beckham’s comment was liked nearly 22,000 and commented on 235 times. Fans, for the most part, commented that Beckham is equally handsome, but some called on Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively, to roast her husband on Instagram, as she is famous for doing.

In Beckham’s defense, Reynold does look quite good in the sweltering conditions. In the photo, Reynold is in the passenger seat of a car with the cameraman in the driver’s seat holding his equipment, which includes a few pillows.

Beckham and Reynolds’ relationship has slowly evolved into one of the most famous celebrity bromances. It all started when Reynolds, as Wade Wilson AKA Deadpool, made fun of the soccer star’s voice in the 2016 film Deadpool, as Complex reported.

“You ever heard David Beckham speak?” Reynolds as Deadpool says. “It’s like he mouth-sexed a can of helium.”

Earlier this year, Beckham was featured in a promo for Deadpool 2 in which he is shown sitting on a couch re-watching the infamous scene on TV. Then, Deadpool shows up at the door with a glass of milk and cookies to apologize, only to have the door slammed in his face. Deadpool continues with different unsuccessful attempts, bringing red roses and a band of mariachis. But in the end, the two make up when Deadpool shows up with two tickets to the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and Beckham just can’t resist.

“I can’t wait to not watch Italy play the Netherlands,” Deadpool says. “I can’t stay mad at you,” replies Beckham as they go in for a hug.

Reynolds shared the promo video on his Instagram page in May with an addition apology in the caption.

“Little known fact: Canadians are born with a black belt in apology,” Reynolds wrote.

Shortly after, Beckham posted the clip to his own Instagram page. And just like that, a new wonderful friendship was born.