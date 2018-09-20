Michael B. Jordan To Play Tom Clancy Character John Clark In New Series

The actor is going to play the main character in two new films based on Tom Clancy's novels.

According to Variety, actor Michael B. Jordan is going to play a character named John Clark in a new film series based on the Tom Clancy books Rainbox Six and Without Remorse. The films are being made by Paramount and John Clark will be the main character in each movie. The first film, Without Remorse, will serve as an origin story for the character.

Akiva Goldsman will be in charge of the endeavor as the movie’s main producer. Jordan, Corin Nemec, and Josh Appelbaum will also be producing. Paramount is currently in the process of meeting with directors and writers for the film.

The character John Clark, also known as John Terrence Kelly, is a former Navy Seal who works for the CIA as an operations officer and has appeared in 17 novels, starting with The Cardinal of the Kremlin in 1988. The character is usually seen as a secondary character who helps CIA analyst Jack Ryan from time to time. Clark finally stepped into the spotlight with his own backstory in the 1993 novel Without Remorse.

Clark was also the main focus of Rainbow Six. In movies, he’s been portrayed by Willem Dafoe and Liev Schreiber. The news of this new project comes after Paramount TV and Amazon recently released a “Jack Ryan” series and received positive reviews.

The studio has wanted to get adaptations off the ground for Rainbox Six and Without Remorse for years. At one point Ryan Reynolds and Chris McQuarrie were connected to the projects. After delivering an amazing performance as the villain Killmonger in Black Panther, he’s considered one of the biggest stars in Hollywood right now.

Michael B. Jordan will play the character John Clark in two new films based on Tom Clancy’s novels. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

According to Mashable, in August the film made over $700 million at the U.S. box office, making it the third movie ever to make that much money in the U.S. The other two films that have been that successful include Avatar and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Jordan is also staring in Creed 2 this fall which is the next film in the Rocky franchise. He’s also going to be in the legal drama Just Mercy which is based on the book Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption and follows the true story of a lawyer’s defense of the most vulnerable people in our nation and his fight for equality and justice.

But the John Clark projects mark Jordan’s second film series, along with Creed, that isn’t related to comic books.