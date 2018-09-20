James says what bothers him more is that the president has time to call him out.

It’s hard to argue that LeBron James isn’t winning — arriving as a mover and a shaker in Los Angeles — and not just because he will now be playing for the Lakers. James is dipping his toes into the water as a producer in the entertainment industry and has already gotten started on a dozen projects, including a new version of the movie Space Jam.

Keeping all of these balls in the air doesn’t sound like a job for a man with intellectual deficits, which is why the new Laker doesn’t give Donald Trump much credit when he calls him dumb, says The Hollywood Reporter.

Ever since James called Trump out for claiming to have dis-invited Steph Curry to the White House, the president has had LeBron in his crosshairs when it comes to Twitter disrespect. After James did an interview with CNN host Don Lemon, Trump tweeted an insult — suggesting that the basketball player was less intelligent than Lemon.

“[Don Lemon] the dumbest man on television … made LeBron look smart.”

James laughed this off but said that the bigger concern was why the leader of the free world has time to call out NBA players and CNN hosts.

.@KingJames on becoming a Trump Twitter target: "What bothers me is that he has time to even do that. He has the most powerful job in the world. Like, you really got this much time that you can comment on me?"

LeBron adds that he has no insecurity about his intelligence.

“That’s like somebody saying I can’t play ball. That doesn’t bother me at all. What bothers me is that he has time to even do that. He has the most powerful job in the world. Like, you really got this much time that you can comment on me?”

And James now adds that if Trump had issues with him taking a stand on racial issues, he’s likely not going to be thrilled with one of his more recent passions. LeBron is apparently attempting to see things from a woman’s perspective, which he admits he thinks about more often now that he has a daughter. He admits that he really felt for Serena Williams during her recent fracas in the U.S. Open, saying that she was taking a stand for African Americans and particularly for women. LeBron agrees with Williams’ point of view, arguing that when dealing with officials, African-American women are treated differently.

“What we all have to understand is what she is fighting for is bigger than just that match. She is fighting for equality — always having to win more, more, more, just to feel equal. Being an African-American woman playing in a predominantly white sport, she’s dealing with so much more. I have no idea what was going on in her head, but I feel that struggle.”