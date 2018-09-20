‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Says She Never Loved Baby Daddies Jo & Javi Like She Did Chris Lopez

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is opening up about her feelings for her third baby daddy, Chris Lopez.

According to a Sept. 20 report by OK! Magazine, Kailyn Lowry reveals that her love for Chris Lopez was stronger than any that she had ever felt before, including with her original baby daddy, Jo Rivera, or her second baby daddy and former husband, Javi Marroquin.

Lowry opened up about her relationship with Lopez, whom she shares her youngest son, Lux, with, and got very emotional while speaking about how things went down between them.

“In a way I hate him because I feel like I really gave my all to him and I didn’t get that back. But then on the other hand it’s like I want to thank him because I learned that I am capable of loving someone and truly being faithful and committed in a relationship, and it’s sad because I have kids with Jo and Javi as well, but I just didn’t love them the way that I loved Chris,” the Teen Mom 2 star said during a recent TV special.

“I don’t think I’ll ever settle down in a real relationship. The one relationship that I gave my all in completely f—ed me up. I’m still in love with Chris. We didn’t speak for eight months and I’m still in love with him,” Kailyn Lowry said through tears.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kailyn recently opened up about having a fourth child, but revealed that she wouldn’t want to deal with yet another baby daddy in her life.

In the past, Lowry has claimed that she would go to a sperm bank if she wanted to have another baby, which would eliminate anymore baby daddy drama. However, back in August she claimed that she may also ask one of her three baby daddies to donate sperm to her in order for her to have another child.

“What…you need another kid? Dr. Drew Pinsky asked Kailyn Lowry upon hearing that she may want to have another child. “Just one more,” she replied. “Another dad?” Pinsky asked. “F*** no. I’m going to request sperm from one of them,” Lowry stated.

However, that may not be possible. Jo Rivera is currently engaged to his fiance, Vee Torres, whom he shares a daughter, Vivi, with. Javi Marroquin is also expecting another child with his girlfriend, Lauren Comeau. The couple recently moved in together and he’s hinted that an engagement is likely in the future.

As for Chris Lopez, he may not be willing to be Kailyn Lowry’s donor either. He recently revealed that he doesn’t want any more children, adding that while he respects the Teen Mom 2 star, their son has become like birth control to him.

“If anybody think parenting is easy is TRIPPIN! No more for me. He my birth control,” Lopez stated.