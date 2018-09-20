New Accusers Come Forward In Case Of Reality TV Surgeon And Girlfriend Accused Of Sexual Abuse

At least six more alleged victims have come forward in the bizarre case of Grant William Robicheaux, the reality TV doctor who is being accused of rape.

The California surgeon, 38, and his current girlfriend, Cerissa Laura Riley, 31, allegedly used their charm to lure and drug women, according to CNN.

Orange County District Attorney Chief of Staff Susan Kang Schroeder said more than 30 people have called investigators about the case, but authorities are concerned there may be hundreds more victims after finding suspicious videos on Robicheaux’s phone.

Both Robicheaux and Riley are being charged with “rape by use of drugs, oral copulation by anesthesia or controlled substance, assault with intent to commit sexual offense, and possession of a controlled substance for sale,” CNN reports.

The charges are related to the cases of two women they allegedly assaulted by use of drugs in Newport Beach in 2016. Prosecutors claimed there were videos of the sex acts on one of the first two accusers, as well as pictures.

Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas said the pair used their charms and “clean-cut” looks to “prey” on their victims.

The surgeon, who captivated TV audiences all around the country by complaining about how hard it was to find the right partner for someone with a busy schedule like his, is also accused of firearms violations.

Law enforcement seeking potential additional victims of Grant Robicheaux and Cerissa Riley, who are accused of sexually assaulting two women by use of drugs in Newport Beach. Please call 714-347-8794 if you have additional information https://t.co/xXNu2tonv8 @NewportBeachPD pic.twitter.com/sp927r9rtz — Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas (@OCDATony) September 18, 2018

According to ABC13, two of the new alleged accusers are from outside the state, specifically New York and Nevada, while a third alleged victim is from Southern California.

The pair, being dubbed “Bonnie and Clyde” by one of the victims, has been accused of preying on women at bars, and proceeding to drug them or give them huge amounts of alcohol before taking them to his apartment to sexually assault them.

Rackauckas said the couple met one 32-year-old woman at a restaurant in Newport Beach in April 2016, and that they reportedly drugged and raped her that night. The following day, she contacted the local police and tested positive for several controlled substances.

Prosecutors say that six months later, another woman came forward and claimed she too had been sexually assaulted by the pair after she got drunk at a bar with them.

A woman claims she narrowly escaped the clutches of Grant Robicheaux, the reality TV doctor and accused rapist. https://t.co/Rzeq85hU7b pic.twitter.com/kQZnwBmoI3 — Inside Edition (@InsideEdition) September 20, 2018

Attorneys on behalf of the surgeon and his girlfriend issued a joint statement and denied all accusations of non-consensual sex.

The doctor was known for appearing on the Bravo show Online Dating Rituals of the American Male, and he has treated sponsored athletes. Robicheaux and Riley are free on $100,000 bail.