‘Far Out’: Teton Gravity Research’s Newest Film CI

It's TGR's 23rd movie, and it's coming to a theater near you.

It’s that time of year when summer’s heat starts to drain away and our thoughts turn to cold smoke. The stoke is high for this winter, and the people of Teton Gravity Research (TGR) are here to help us get motivated enough to break out the kettlebells and to get through those gut-busting fall ski workouts we always say we’ll do, so that our legs don’t feel like jello on our first day (or week) of skiing.

According to Powder.com‘s review of the newest in the TGR collection, this film’s well worth your time and money.

“Packing in more A List ski-lebrities than you can count on all your fingers and toes (like Ian McIntosh and Sage Cattabriga-Alosa) and shot in locations stretching from Kamchatka, Russia, to Alaska’s Hidden Mountains (if they don’t include an epic AK heli skiing scene, was it really a TGR movie?), Far Out delivers on all fronts.”

Far Out made its first appearance on September 15 in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

You’ve got Angel Collinson in there, a professional shredder with a signature nose ring and mischievous grin. In 2015, she was the first female to earn an award at Powder Magazine’s awards show for skiing the best line of the year, an event that Outside called “breaking the bro ceiling.” Collinson’s also known for being the first lady to appear in a TGR finale.

Also making an appearance in the film is Jeremy Jones, the well-known big-mountain snowboarder and founder of Protect Our Winters (POW), an organization dedicated to working against global warming by encouraging collaboration between the various ski and snowboarding industries and communities.

And you’ll want to keep an eye out for the 12-year-old skiing wunderkind, Kai Jones, a middle-school kid who is winning competitions throughout the states. Jeremy Jones is Kai’s uncle.

The film’s website gives us a good picture of what we can expect.

“Far Out embodies the imagination as much as it does a physical space. It is the quest to seek out undiscovered realms and inspire new waves of creativity, enlightenment, and progression. It is the quest to be blown away.”

The song playing in the trailer is called “Dream State,” by the band Son Lux, a three-piece experimental band out of New York. Seems like a fitting title for this magnificent footage.

The film will be shown in theaters across the United States, from Bozeman, Montana, to Arlington, Vermont, to Newport, Rhode Island.