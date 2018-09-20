Kourtney Kardashian Meets Up With Rumored New Boyfriend Luka Sabbat At Chateau Marmont, Per ‘Daily Mail’

Kourtney Kardashian and Luka Sabbat are continuing to fuel dating rumors as they were spotted out together again on Wednesday night.

According to a Sept. 20 report by Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian was seen heading to the Chateau Marmont, where she met up with Luka Sabbat. However, the couple did not leave the establishment together.

Kardashian was seen heading to the Chateau Marmont with her friend Sarah Howard. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star reportedly wore pink lipstick for the occasion and styled her dark, shoulder length hair down and straight.

Meanwhile, Sabbat was photographed wearing a brown blazer and matching pants with a white button-up dress shirt. The model/Black-ish star donned his retro look with a mustache.

Kourtney and Luka have been sparking relationship rumors since last week. The pair was seen together on Friday night at Hollywood hotspot The Nice Guy. The next day, they jetted off to Chicago together for the opening of TAO nightclub, where they partied with Kardashian’s friends, Johnathan Cheban and Malika Haqq.

However, the pair is also sparking debate online as their 19-year age difference seemingly has fans torn on their feelings about the rumored new romance.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t care about the age difference with Luka Sabbat. Sources tell People Magazine that she is having fun and that she’s not rushing into another serious relationship after her split with Younes Bendjima in early August.

“His young age doesn’t seem to matter. Kourtney is great. She seems very happy. She had fun in Chicago with friends and Luka. She is back in L.A. now with her kids. Things with Luka are pretty new. It’s not like she calls him a boyfriend,” an insider told the magazine.

In addition, Kardashian is allegedly feeling so young and energetic that she doesn’t think a man her own age could keep up with her.

“Kourtney really doesn’t feel like she’s almost 40, she’s actually feeling younger than she has in years. She’s never felt sexier or more in control and dating younger guys just adds to her feeling of empowerment. Right now Kourtney just wants to have fun, she’s got young energy and honestly questions whether a guy her own age could even keep up with her,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

Neither Kourtney Kardashian nor Luka Sabbat has commented on their rumored relationship as of yet, but fans could see Kourt speak out about it on an upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.