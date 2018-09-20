Gigi Hadid Shows Off Toned Tummy As She Walks Fendi Runway

Plain and simple — there is nothing that Gigi Hadid cannot pull off.

The supermodel has spent the past few weeks walking the runways in shows at New York Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week, proving why she’s one of the most popular models on the planet. Today, the 23-year-old took to her Instagram page to share a photo of herself strutting her stuff on the Fendi runway.

In the photo, Hadid is pictured front and center as she walks down the runway. She looks stunning in natural makeup, while she wears her blonde tresses up in a high bun on the top of her head. The girlfriend of Zayn Malik sports a orange and brownish colored top with sleeves that go down to her elbows. The top is cropped, exposing her insanely fit abs.

On the bottom, the supermodel can be seen sporting oversized, nude colored pants along with a brown belt that appears to be built into said pants. She also appears to have a Fendi purse slung over her shoulder — though only the strap is visible, and not the purse itself.

Thus far, the photo has already earned a lot of attention from Gigi’s 43 million plus followers — attracting over 547,000 likes in addition to 1,900 comments. Some fans chimed in to gush over how beautiful Hadid always looks, while countless other fans said that they wanted to buy an item from the collection.

“Amazing runway! You absolutely rocked it,” one user enthused.

“How amazing is this woman,” another wrote.

“Owww god no words!!!!!” a third gushed.

According to the Daily Mail, Hadid wasn’t the only super famous model to walk the runway at the Fendi show. Gigi Hadid was joined in the act by her sister Bella Hadid, TV starlet Kendall Jenner, and Cindy Crawford’s daughter — Kaia Gerber. Rapper Nicki Minaj was also at the show, where she donned a sports-inspired Fendi look along with a pair of brown Fendi boots.

Just last week the Inquisitr shared that Hadid looked fierce as she walked for Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty underwear line. Along with a video of herself walking the runway which the model shared to Instagram, Hadid wrote a sweet caption to pay tribute to the second season of Rihanna’s line.

“SOOOOO EPICCCCC OPENING @SAVAGExFENTY LAST NIGHT @badgalriri LOVE YOU TO DEATH. You are everything. Thank you so much for including me in this amazing group of BEAUTIFUL, TALENTED, BAD A** WOMEN.”

According to her Instagram story, Gigi also walked the Max Mara runway as well as for Alberta Ferretti.

And today? She has fittings at Versace. What a life!